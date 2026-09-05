India dominate South Korea in Junior Asia Cup Hockey opener

India's junior women's hockey team has made a powerful start to its Women's Junior Asia Cup title defence, securing a dominant 4-1 victory over South Korea with impressive goal-scoring and defensive prowess.

IMAGE: Defending champions India scored two goals each in both halves to beat South Korea in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup 2026 in Moqi, China, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's junior women's hockey team began its Women's Junior Asia Cup campaign with a decisive 4-1 victory.

Goals were scored by Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Purnima Yadav, Puja Sahoo, and Madhu Sidar for India.

The defending champions displayed strong offensive pressure and resolute defence throughout the match against South Korea.

India successfully converted penalty corners, demonstrating effective set-piece execution during the game.

This commanding win marks a strong start for India's title defence in the prestigious continental tournament.

India began its title defence at the Women's Junior Asia Cup with a 4-1 win over South Korea in Moqi, China, on Saturday.

The defending champions, who have won the last two editions of the Women's Junior Asia Cup, produced a composed and dominant performance against South Korea, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Purnima Yadav, Puja Sahoo and Madhu Sidar finding the back of the net.

India started the contest with intent and created several opportunities in the opening quarter. Their efforts were rewarded in the 8th minute when Sanika opened the scoring to give India an early 1-0 lead.

The Indian side continued to put pressure on the South Korean defence and earned two penalty corners in the opening quarter, including one in the 14th minute, but were unable to convert either opportunity.

India's Persistent Attack

India continued their attacking approach at the start of the second quarter and won another penalty corner within the opening five minutes.

They were awarded a re-pc after the initial attempt, but India could not find the back of the net.

South Korea responded with increased pressure and earned back-to-back penalty corners within a five-minute period as they looked for an equaliser.

However, the Indian defence remained resolute and successfully kept the Korean attack at bay.

India then regained control of proceedings and earned another penalty corner in the dying moments of the second quarter.

This time, the Indian side executed a well-worked variation, with Purnima Yadav finishing the move in the 30th minute to double India's advantage and send the team into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Dominant Second Half Performance

South Korea came out with renewed intent in the third quarter, looking to find a way back into the contest.

However, India's defence stood tall under pressure, while the Indian forwards continued to threaten on the counter.

India's persistence was rewarded in the dying moments of the third quarter when they won another penalty corner and converted it successfully. Puja Sahoo was on target to extend India's lead to 3-0.

With a three-goal cushion, India continued to push forward in the final quarter and looked for another goal.

They won another penalty corner seven minutes into the quarter, but the South Korean defence did well to deal with India's attacking threat.

The Indian onslaught eventually paid off in the 51st minute when Madhu Sidar found the back of the net to make it 4-0.

South Korea's Late Consolation

South Korea continued to fight until the final whistle and pulled one goal back with just four minutes remaining. Following another penalty corner, Korea executed a variation that resulted in KIL Gabin scoring in the 57th minute.

India will next take on Malaysia on Sunday.