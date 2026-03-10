Wasteful India bow out of AFC Women's Asian Cup

IMAGE: Manisha Kalyan netted India's lone goal against Chinese Taipei in their last group stage game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Sydney on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India's AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign ended after a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei.

Manisha Kalyan scored a stunning goal for India, but defensive errors and missed opportunities proved costly.

Chinese Taipei capitalised on India's mistakes, with goals from Y H Su and Yu-Chin Chen securing their victory.

India needed a two-goal victory and a Japan win over Vietnam to advance, but neither scenario materialised.

A profligate India bowed out of the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their must-win last group stage fixture in Sydney on Tuesday, paying a heavy price for the lack of finishing touches.

Despite dominating large portions of the game and creating numerous opportunities, India's inability to convert chances in the final third proved costly, leading to an early exit after they qualified for the prestigious tournament on merit for the first time.

Manisha Kalyan scored India's lone goal in the 39th minute, the winger unleashing a powerful shot from about 30 yards to find the target.

Chinese Taipei took the lead in the 12th minute when Y H Su slotted the ball inside an empty goal post after a horrible back pass from Sanju to J W Chen.

Indian custodian Elangbam Panthoi Chanu had come off her line hoping to stop Chen, who successfully squared the ball to Su.

Chinese Taipei punish India

India struck back after that, but just before half time (45+9), Y Y Hsu's shot hit the upright corner of the post and deflected off Panthoi to enter the India goal.

This was after Pyari Xaxa handled the ball inside the box and referee pointed to the spot.

The contest was as good as over when Yu-Chin Chen struck Chinese Taipei's third goal in the 77th minute, getting the better of Panthoi after a run down the right side.

India had earlier lost to Vietnam and Japan, and to make the next stage of the tournament, the Blue Tigresses needed to beat Chinese Taipei by minimum two goals and Japan to prevail over Vietnam.

Japan beat Vietnam 4-0.