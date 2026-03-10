India Out of AFC Women's Asian Cup After Loss to Chinese Taipei

India's hopes for the AFC Women's Asian Cup were crushed as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei, exposing their struggles in converting chances and defensive vulnerabilities.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India's AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign ends after a 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei due to poor finishing.

Manisha Kalyan scored a stunning goal for India, but defensive errors and missed opportunities proved costly.

Chinese Taipei capitalised on India's mistakes, with goals from Y H Su and Yu-Chin Chen securing their victory.

India needed a two-goal victory and a Japan win over Vietnam to advance, but failed to achieve the required result.

Goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu made several saves but was ultimately unable to prevent Chinese Taipei's goals.

India bowed out of the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their must-win last group stage fixture, paying a heavy price for the lack of finishing touches.

Despite dominating large portions of the game and creating numerous opportunities, India's inability to convert chances in the final third proved costly, leading to an early exit after they qualified for the prestigious tournament on merit for the first time.

Manisha Kalyan scored India's lone goal in the 39th minute, the winger unleashing a powerful shot from about 30 yards to find the target.

Chinese Taipei took the lead in the 12th minute when Y H Su slotted the ball inside an empty goal post after a poor back pass from Sanju to J W Chen. Indian custodian Elangbam Panthoi Chanu had come off her line hoping to stop Chen, who successfully squared the ball to Su.

India struck back after that, but just before half time (45+8), Y. Y. Hsu's shot hit the upright corner of the post and deflected off Panthoi and into the India post.

This was after Pyari Xaxa handled the ball inside the box and referee pointed to the spot.

The contest was as good as over when Yu-Chin Chen struck Chinese Taipei's third goal in the 77th minute, getting the better of Panthoi after a run down the right side.

India had earlier lost to Vietnam and Japan, and to make the next stage of the tournament, the Blue Tigress needed to beat Chinese Taipei by minimum two goals and Japan to prevail over Vietnam.

While Japan beat Vietnam 4-0, India could not get the job done in their match.

Earlier, the Blue Tigresses began with intent, and a Manisha corner almost put them in the lead in the second minute. Soumya Guguloth had her header saved from the corner before Xaxa pounced on the rebound, causing confusion in the Chinese Taipei defence before it was cleared.

Chinese Taipei countered immediately with Chen Jin-wen pulling the trigger from inside the Indian box, but it went inches wide of the far post.

India had a similar chance at the other end, when Nirmala played it to Manisha, who threaded it through to Soumya, who also dragged her shot inches wide.

India goalkeeper Panthoi made a smart save off of a YC Chen shot in the 10th minute, but was left stranded a couple of minutes later, when a double error at the back gifted Chinese Taipei the lead.

India finally levelled the score when they got a free-kick some 25 yards out. Huang Ke-sin's off-the-ball push on Soumya in the 38th minute got the Video Assistant Referee into action, as a possible red card offence was being checked.

However, the VAR deemed the referee's original decision of a yellow card to Huang was correct.

A minute later, Manisha produced a thunderous free-kick that struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced out of play, before being cleared. The VAR was once again called upon, and a goal was soon awarded to India, who had levelled the score.

Panthoi, who has made numerous saves in the Asian Cup, pulled off another blinder in the first- half injury-time, when YC Chen's powerful effort struck the onrushing India goalkeeper on the face.

While the immediate danger was averted, disaster struck a minute later, when Chinese Taipei were awarded a penalty. YY Hsu, who stepped up, however, only managed to hit the woodwork.

However, the ball struck the back of Panthoi, who had dived in the correct direction, and rolled over the line for Chinese Taipei to take the lead once more.

India started the second half with the greater intent once again, as Rimpa Haldar replaced Soumya Guguloth. Manisha, who drifted wide on the right, cut inside and pulled the trigger, only to see it sail wide.

At the other end, captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam made a crucial block off a YH Su shot, minutes before Panthoi pulled off a brilliant save once again, this time denying the attacker, who was through on goal.

Turning Point and Final Blow

However, India's repeated attempts to get back on level terms ended up being their undoing. YY Hsu played YC Chen through behind the India back-four, as the latter rounded Panthoi and scored in an empty goal.

Panthoi, while charging at Chen, collided with Sweety, and both players had to be stretchered off.

India had a few chances in the closing stages, with Sanfida having her 86th-minute volley blocked by Teng Pei-lin, while Manisha's 89th-minute free-kick took a deflection before substitute goalkeeper Chen Ssu-yu swiped it away.

The Chinese Taipei substitute keeper, in the last minute of regulation time, had to make yet another save off of a Manisha free-kick.