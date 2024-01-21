News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India Open: Tai Tzu cruises to women's singles title

India Open: Tai Tzu cruises to women's singles title

Source: PTI
January 21, 2024 16:01 IST
Photograph: BAI Media/X

An inspired Tai Tzu Ying secured her first women's singles India Open title with a dominating straight-game win over Chen Yu Fei, in New Delhi on Sunday.

The former world number one from Chinese Taipei, who is set to retire after this season, used her cross court smashes and delightful drops to completely outplay her Chinese rival 21-16 21-12 in the summit clash which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final.

 

On that evening, the Chinese had the last laugh but Tai Tzu on Sunday showed why she is revered as one of the greatest players of the game with a masterclass performance at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

Earlier, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the Mixed Doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-16, 21-16 in the final of Super 750 badminton tournament.

Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the 2022 champions, will face reigning world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the men's doubles final in the last match of the evening.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
