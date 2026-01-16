India Open: Lakshya bows out after epic battle

IMAGE: India's Lakshya Sen crumbled in crunch moments to go down to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yil in the quarterfinals of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lakshya Sen fought through a bruising three-game contest but fell short in the decisive moments to go down in three games against Chinese Taipei's World No. 12 Lin Chun-Yi in men's singles quarterfinals as the home challenge ended at the India Open Super 750, in New Delhi, on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Almora squandered late momentum to lose 21-17, 13-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in a high-intensity men's singles quarterfinal.

The contest was a high-quality battle marked by long rallies and sharp exchanges at the net, with both players testing each other's patience and precision over three draining games.

Lakshya started strongly, engaging Lin in fast-paced rallies. The early phase saw the score locked from 4-4 to 7-7 before Lakshya edged ahead at the interval.

Two crisp winners took Lakshya to 13-10 and sustained pressure at the forecourt, aided by Lin's errors, helped him stretch the lead to 16-11. A 54-shot rally ended with Lin hitting long as Lakshya soon earned five game points and sealed the opening game on his third chance.

After the change of ends, the conditions made it difficult to control the shuttle and Lakshya struggled with his length, conceding an 11-5 deficit at the interval. A cross-court smash followed by a sharp return from the forecourt helped him close the gap to 7-12 as he repeatedly targeted Lin's backhand.

A deceptive serve forced Lin wide before another error made it 9-14, and an on-the-line smash further cut down the lead. However, the left-handed Taiwanese regained control, moving to 18-13 after a gruelling 56-shot rally. Lakshya missed the baseline repeatedly in the game, allowing Lin to level the match.

Lakshya, back on his preferred side, raced to a 4-0 lead in the decider. Lin opened his account with two jump smashes and stayed close as the scores moved to 8-6, with a fortunate net cord helping the Indian.

Lin clawed back to 9-9 with successive cross-court smashes before edging ahead briefly, only for Lakshya to regain momentum. After the final change of ends, Lin drew level at 12-12, but three consecutive errors allowed Lakshya to lead 15-12.

The scores were level again at 15-15 as Lin stepped up the attack. At 18-16 down, Lakshya produced a stunning behind-the-back shot to stay in the rally before finishing at the net, and then levelled with a body smash.

Lin responded with a strong return-to-serve to move two points away and earned match points when Lakshya found the net.

The contest ended when Lakshya slipped during a tense rally and sent back a weak return, which Lin put away to seal the match.