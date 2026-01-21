HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sports Ministry asks SAI to formulate SOP for future events

Sports Ministry asks SAI to formulate SOP for future events

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 20:17 IST

x

Sports Authority of India is responsible for the upkeep of five stadia in the national capital, including the Indira Gandhi Stadium that hosted the India Open. 

India Open

IMAGE: The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi came under fire after participants of the ongoing India Open 2026 badminton tournament called out cleanliness issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mindful of the international scrutiny that India is facing as an aspiring Olympic host, the Sports Ministry has asked SAI to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to avoid the kind of slip-ups that marred the recent India Open of badminton in New Delhi.

Bird poop on the field of play, monkey in spectators' stand and unhygienic conditions in training facilities and public utilities were among the issues that damaged the tournament's image.

Key Points

  • The Sports Ministry has asked SAI to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for future international events. 
  • The SOP aims at ensuring that every event being held in India is planned properly with zero scope of athlete discomfort. 
  • The SOP could be formulated in a few weeks' time. 
  • SAI drew heavy criticism for the chaos during the recent India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi. 
 

SAI (Sports Authority of India) is responsible for the upkeep of five stadia in the national capital, including the Indira Gandhi Stadium that hosted the India Open.

"As much as we would like the National Sports Federations to have the freedom to conduct events but the fact is when something goes wrong, it is always the sports ministry which becomes answerable in public eye. So, it is only fair that the ministry is involved at the planning stage itself," a well-placed source  said.

"So, an SOP will be formulated to ensure that every event being held in India is planned properly with zero scope of athlete discomfort, especially for international participants. Ministry will keep a tab through this mechanism," he added.

International players like Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt spoke openly about the discomfort at India Open and also demanded better facilities at the world championships, scheduled to be held at the same venue in August.

Sports Ministry to act proactively

The ministry's role in conduct of events in India is mostly limited to providing financial assistance. But with India's 2036 Olympic bid at stake, it plans to have a more proactive role going forward.

"We cannot afford to be reactive, cannot wait for things to unravel and then step in. An SOP will be handy in overseeing things from the preparatory stage," the source said.

It is not yet clear by when the SOP would be formulated but it is not expected to take more than a few weeks.

The decision was taken during Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's recent meeting with SAI officials to seek an explanation for the mess last week.

The lapses at India Open created a "perception crisis" for the country in a potentially "make-or-break year" for the country's ambitious 2036 Olympic bid.
The next major event in India is the Asian Championship of shooting (Rifle/Pistol) at Delhi's Karni Singh Ranges from February 2 to 14.

The venue is also also under SAI's care.

"The aim is to ensure that universal standards are met. The focus of the SOP would be venue cleanliness and security, accessibility, and maintenance of utilities so that neither the athletes nor the fans have any unpleasant experience," the source said.

SAI drew heavy criticism for the chaos that became the talking point at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium last week.

The IG Stadium, even when not is use for competitions, is the main training base for the country's gymnasts and also hosts boxing camps.

World is watching 

The ministry source said given India's stated interest in hosting global competitions, the country needs to be prepared for the scrutiny that comes with it.

"That is a natural consequence of ambition. It is for us to show our preparedness and not expect others to adjust. That's why the ministry's role would be more pronounced going forward," the source said.

 

This year, India is also due to host the Asian Weightlifting Championships in April in Ahmedabad and a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver athletics meet in Bhubaneswar in August.

Ahmedabad, which is aiming to become the 2036 Olympic host, will be conducting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Ministry has asked SAI to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for future international events.

The SOP aims at ensuring that every event being held in India is planned properly with zero scope of athlete discomfort.

The SOP could be formulated in a few weeks' time.

SAI drew heavy criticism for the chaos during the recent India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What stops RCB from returning to Chinnaswamy?
What stops RCB from returning to Chinnaswamy?
Play In India Or Stay Home, ICC Tells Bangladesh!
Play In India Or Stay Home, ICC Tells Bangladesh!
Ice, Grit, Glory: How Padma Chorol Shattered Barriers!
Ice, Grit, Glory: How Padma Chorol Shattered Barriers!
Missing T20 WC a hard pill to swallow: Rohit Sharma
Missing T20 WC a hard pill to swallow: Rohit Sharma
'Don't be surprised if Shubman Gill ...'
'Don't be surprised if Shubman Gill ...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

At 44, Dia Mirza Redefines Timeless Beauty- Fans Left Stunned!0:56

At 44, Dia Mirza Redefines Timeless Beauty- Fans Left...

Shanaya Kapoor makes a stunning entry in chic green dress at Elle List 20260:27

Shanaya Kapoor makes a stunning entry in chic green dress...

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking multiple bases in Pakistan4:00

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO