India Open: Big guns Kunlavut, Yamaguchi, Li Shi Feng crash out

IMAGE: Two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi bites the dust. Photograph: BAI/X

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn crashed out of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing his round of 16 men's singles match to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu on a day of upsets in New Delhi on Thursday.

The 22-year-old defending champion, who has struggled to cope with expectations following his world championship title win, was edged out 21-16, 20-22, 21-23 by Yiu in an hour and 22 minutes.

Two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi and reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng too bit the dust.

While world No. 4 Yamaguchi was sent packing by Thailand's world no. 18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 11-21, 19-21, unseeded Japanese Koki Watanabe outwitted third seeded Chinese Li Shi Feng 32-24, 13-21, 21-9 in a 71-minute clash.

Later, Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia beat fifth seed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 21-13 in another second round match.

It was a narrow loss for Kunlavut, who hasn't won any tournament since competing in Copenhagen.

"Today it wasn't a good performance from me. The last game there was pressure and I couldn't control things. The opponent played well and I need to learn again from every tournament," said world no. 8 Kunlavut, who had won the last edition.

"I am getting better, but I am not yet good enough. I still feel the pressure in the game and sometimes I'm not in control. He was good in his attack and was fast. I need to focus on myself, without thinking about others."

"Every player is fast and strong so I need to train hard and get more fit."

Talking about the upset win, World No. 18 Lee said: "I am happy and excited to beat him. I have lost some tough matches and I always tried to get stronger and better.

"The secret for me has always been to think about myself and not worry about others and play every point and just keep going."

"Now every player has a chance to beat top players. The Olympic is coming soon so that is the final target."



This win means a lot to me: Busanan





IMAGE: Kunlavut Vitidsarn crashed out of the India Open. Photograph: BAI/X

Busanan had just one win in 11 meetings against Yamaguchi and said this victory will give her confidence in the Olympic year.

"I had a bad leg injury last season. My body is getting better and today me and my team tried to do more about game plan which was about control the game and it was working," she said.

"This year I am hoping to make a good start. It's a wonderful memory for me here for me as I was a champion here. It is hard to beat her, she can get every shuttle but I kept telling myself that I can do it. This win means a lot to me."

"It will give me important points for Olympics. Our 4-5 players are competing for the Olympic spot. I just try to be the best version of myself, only focus on myself."

Koki Watanabe vs Li Shi Feng

Watanabe came into the match with a 1-3 deficit but dished out a superb performance to outwit the world number 3 Chinese.

"I was playing well, but I got tired in the second game, but once I was back on the winning court, I stepped up the pace and looked at placements as my opponent is a tall guy," said Watanabe, who started playing the sport at the age of 5 after being influenced by his elder sister who was also a shuttler.

Among others, top seed An Se Young, fourth seed Tai Tzu Ying, sixth seed He Bing Jiao progressed to the next round in women's singles, while sixth seed Shi Yuqi and Lee Zii Jia also entered the quarterfinals.