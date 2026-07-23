How India Plans To Become A Global Sporting Powerhouse

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has outlined India's ambitious vision to become a global sporting leader, targeting a top 10 ranking by 2036 and a top five position by 2047, backed by significant government investment and the successful Khelo India programme.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India aims to be a top 10 sporting nation by 2036 and a top five nation by 2047, as announced by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The central government prioritises sports development, utilising initiatives like the Khelo India programme, which has established over 1,000 training centres.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 significantly increased sports allocation to Rs 4,480 crore and created a Rs 500 crore fund for sports equipment and technology.

Sports are viewed as a crucial tool for nation-building, youth development, and promoting inclusion, including increased participation of women in police sports.

The ongoing All India Police Judo Cluster Championship exemplifies the importance of sports for police and security personnel's well-being and duty.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said the central government has drawn up a plan to ensure that India figures among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and one of the top five by 2047. Speaking after inaugurating the 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2026 here, held under the aegis of the CISF, he said the central government promotes sports as a tool for nation-building and youth development, a release said. Reiterating India's ambition to emerge as a leading global sporting nation, he said: "The central government is moving forward with a clear plan to make India one of the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and one of the top five by 2047."

Government's Commitment To Sports Development

He said the Narendra Modi government is giving top priority to the development of sports across the country. Through the Khelo India programme launched in 2017, more than 1,000 sports training centres have been established across over 700 districts in the country, he said. "So far, the programme has positively transformed the lives of around 27,500 young athletes. To take this sports movement further, the 2026-27 Union Budget has given greater priority to the Khelo India Mission. The allocation for sports has been increased to around Rs 4,480 crore, which is over Rs 1,100 crore more than last year," he said.

Investing In Sporting Infrastructure And Talent

In addition, a special fund of Rs 500 crore has been created to promote the manufacturing of sports equipment, sports research, and the development of new sports technologies within India, Sanjay Kumar said. He also noted the increasing participation of women in police sports, describing it as an important step towards greater inclusion and empowerment. "Also, these competitions are not just about winning gold, silver, or bronze medals. For police and security personnel, who protect the nation, guard its borders, secure vital installations, and work tirelessly to ensure public safety, sports are an integral part of their lives," the minister said. More than 1,600 athletes representing 36 State police and Central armed police forces are competing in the Judo Cluster Championship, the release added.