India Celebrates 100th Chess Grandmaster With Anuj Shrivatri's Achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Anuj Shrivatri becoming India's 100th Chess Grandmaster, marking a historic milestone for the nation's growing prowess in the sport.

IMAGE: Anuj chess

Key Points Anuj Shrivatri has been congratulated by PM Modi for becoming India's 100th Chess Grandmaster.

This achievement signifies India's growing talent and popularity in the sport among its youth.

Shrivatri secured his 100th Grandmaster title by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in the Philippines on Sunday.

Viswanathan Anand became India's first GM back in 1988, with five new GMs emerging between July and November this year.

India's D Gukesh is the reigning world champion and will defend his crown later this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster, saying it was an exceptional achievement for the country to "hit a century in chess".

Modi said India reaching 100 Grandmasters reflects the immense talent, dedication and hard work of the players as well as the growing popularity of the sport among the country's youth.

PM Modi's Praise for India's Chess Milestone

"India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn't it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is," he said in a post on 'X'.

"May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence," he said.

Anuj Shrivatri's Path to Grandmaster Title

Madhya Pradesh's Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Sinacaban in Philippines on Sunday.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand became India's first ever GM back in 1988.

The country got its last five GMs between July and November this year. Ethan Vaz, Harshvardhan GB, S Ashwath and V Rathnavel got their GM titles just before Anuj.

India's D Gukesh is the reigning world champion and will defend his crown later this month.