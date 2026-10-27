Bihar Hosts India-New Zealand Rugby Sevens Series

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary officially opened the historic India-New Zealand Under-20 International Rugby Sevens Series in Nalanda, celebrating a century of sporting ties and boosting rugby's presence in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday inaugurated the India-New Zealand Under-20 International Rugby Sevens Series in Nalanda district.

The series, running from October 23 to 28, celebrates 100 years of bilateral sporting relations between India and New Zealand.

This event marks the first visit of New Zealand's Under-20 rugby teams to India for such a series.

The Indian Women's U-20 team defeated New Zealand 17-0, while the New Zealand Men's U-20 team won against India 32-0.

The event included mixed-team exhibition matches and a traditional 'Haka' dance performance by the New Zealand team.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday inaugurated the India-New Zealand Under-20 International Rugby Sevens Series in Nalanda district.

The inauguration took place at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Nalanda district, after which the matches between the men's and women's teams of the two countries were played.

Celebrating Sporting Milestones

The series is being held from October 23 to 28 at the State Sports Academy in Rajgir to mark 100 years of bilateral sporting relations between India and New Zealand, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Choudhary said the event was being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports and would strengthen sporting ties between the two countries while promoting rugby in Bihar, it said.

The series marks the first visit to India by New Zealand's Under-20 rugby teams for such an event.

Matches And Cultural Exchange

Before the games, players from both sides greeted the chief minister and introduced themselves, officials said. Choudhary encouraged the players and unveiled jerseys bearing the signatures of representatives from both countries, they added.

According to reports, the Indian Women's U-20 team shut out New Zealand 17-0, while the New Zealand Men's U-20 team defeated India 32-0.

Two mixed-team exhibition matches were also held with Indian and New Zealand players on the same rosters to celebrate 100 years of sports relations.

The New Zealand team performed the traditional 'Haka' dance, which represents Maori culture, at the sports complex here, the statement said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, New Zealand's acting High Commissioner to India Matthew Ayres, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma and other officials and public representatives attended the event.