Home  » Sports » India Hosts New Zealand U-20 Rugby Teams For Historic Series

India Hosts New Zealand U-20 Rugby Teams For Historic Series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 22, 2026 19:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

India is set to host a historic U-20 rugby series against New Zealand in Rajgir from October 23, marking a significant milestone in the sporting relationship between the two countries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rugby India/Twitter

Key Points

  • India and New Zealand U-20 rugby teams will play a series in Rajgir from October 23.
  • The series celebrates a century of sporting ties between the two nations.
  • This marks the first time New Zealand's U-20 rugby teams (Tama Toa and Hine Toa) have travelled to India for such a series.
  • The event at Rajgir Sports Complex will include joint training sessions and cultural exchanges.
  • Rajgir had earlier hosted the Senior National Rugby Championships in April 2026 and the Asia Rugby Emirates U-20 Championship in August 2025.

India and New Zealand U-20 teams will play a rugby series here from October 23, celebrating a century of sporting ties between the two countries.

Historic Rugby Exchange In Rajgir

The series will be played at the Rajgir Spots Complex with the teams set to have joint training sessions and cultural exchanges during their stay.

 

"The visiting New Zealand squads -- Tama Toa (men's team) and Hine Toa (women's team) -- comprise 24 young Maori players selected from across New Zealand," the organisers said in a release.

"Their visit marks the first time New Zealand's U-20 rugby teams have travelled to India for a series of this nature, making Rajgir the setting for a significant milestone in the sporting relationship between the two countries."

Rajgir had earlier hosted the Senior National Rugby Championships in April 2026 and the Asia Rugby Emirates U-20 Championship in August 2025.

Indian squads:

Men's: Ajit Nag, Aman, Arun Prajapati, Bajrangi Kumar, Bharat Kisan, Bidyadhar Majhi, Charan Hembram, Naman Yadav, Pranav Gavit, Pushpender, Rahul Majhi, Rajan Rawat, Rohit Kumar, Sagar Prakash, Shivam, Subash Hansdah

Women's: Akshaya NS, Alpana Kumari, Anita Murmu, Anushka Sankpal, Arti Kumari, Beauty Kumari, Dipali Tathe, Khushi Devi, Kirti Jadhav, Aditi Londhe, Mamali Singh, Raimani Murmu, Saloni Kumari, Samruddhi Kadam, Sumitra Murmu, Tanushree Bhosale.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

india rugbynew zealand rugbyu-20 rugby seriesrajgir sports complexsporting ties

More From Rediff

Sindhu holds nerve in 64-minute French Open thriller

Sindhu holds nerve in 64-minute French Open thriller
Indian Players Advance At Mumbai Open

Indian Players Advance At Mumbai Open
Bhandarkar makes big move to lead PGTI qualifying school

Bhandarkar makes big move to lead PGTI qualifying school

Related Stories

India, New Zealand Join Hands To Enhance Rugby Coaching

India, New Zealand Join Hands To Enhance Rugby Coaching

Web Stories

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026