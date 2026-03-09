HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India and New Zealand Explore Enhanced Sports Collaboration

India and New Zealand Explore Enhanced Sports Collaboration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 20:57 IST

x

India and New Zealand are forging stronger sports ties through collaborative initiatives like joint training camps and coaching exchanges, celebrating a century of sporting connections and aiming for enhanced athlete performance.

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Key Points

  • India and New Zealand are planning joint training camps and coaching exchanges to boost high-performance sports.
  • The collaboration aims to integrate New Zealand's coach development framework into India's National Institute of Sports.
  • The 'India-New Zealand Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme 2026' will commemorate 100 years of sporting ties.
  • Priority sports for collaboration include rugby, rowing, canoeing, sailing, athletics, and cycling.
  • A Joint Working Group will be established to oversee the implementation of the sports cooperation framework.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with a delegation from New Zealand, focussing on strengthening collaboration in high-performance sports through joint training camps, coaching exchanges and knowledge sharing in sports science, analytics and athlete performance systems.

Mandaviya chaired the high level ministerial meeting with the sports delegation from New Zealand, and discussions between the two parties and also explored integrating New Zealand's coach development framework into the curriculum of the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.

 

2026 marks 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, tracing back to the historic 1926 Indian Army hockey tour to the Trans-Tasman country, one of the earliest major sporting engagements between the two nations.

Building on this legacy, both countries explored new initiatives to deepen cooperation and strengthen sports diplomacy.

The Indian delegation included Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and other senior officials from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Indian Olympic Association and representatives from national sports federations.

Priority Sports for Collaboration

Earlier in the day, Rao led a delegation-level meeting with New Zealand officials to discuss expanding bilateral sports cooperation. The delegations identified priority sports for collaboration, including rugby, rowing, canoeing, sailing, athletics and cycling.

The New Zealand delegation was led by Chris Bishop, Associate Minister for Sport and Recreation, and included Patrick John Rata, New Zealand High Commissioner to India, former international cricketer Ross Taylor, Raelene Castle, CEO of Sport New Zealand, and representatives from Hockey New Zealand, Athletics New Zealand and Paralympics New Zealand.

Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme

The discussions focused on the India-New Zealand Centenary Sports Cooperation Programme 2026, a year-long initiative designed to commemorate the 100 years of sporting ties and expand collaboration in sports development, high-performance training, innovation and people-to-people engagement.

Both sides discussed organising sports and cultural exchange initiatives, including a proposed Indiaâ"New Zealand Sports and Culture Week to be hosted across cities in both countries, bringing together athletes, coaches and communities while celebrating indigenous sporting traditions.

Both countries agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group to oversee implementation of the cooperation framework, nominate nodal officers and establish a monitoring mechanism with periodic reviews.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and New Zealand to deepen sports cooperation and translate the centenary partnership into tangible outcomes for athletes, coaches and sporting ecosystems in both countries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra to Establish Sports Centres for 2036 Olympics Bid
Maharashtra to Establish Sports Centres for 2036 Olympics Bid
India vs NZ T20 WC Final: 5 Key Facts Before the Big Clash
India vs NZ T20 WC Final: 5 Key Facts Before the Big Clash
Second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 Begins in Jammu
Second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 Begins in Jammu
India chase history, NZ dream of 1st T20 World Cup crown
India chase history, NZ dream of 1st T20 World Cup crown
T20 World Cup: Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment
T20 World Cup: Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

World champions! Indian cricket team heads home after ICC T20 WC 2026 triumph3:12

World champions! Indian cricket team heads home after ICC...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO