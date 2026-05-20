India, New Zealand Join Hands To Enhance Rugby Coaching

India and New Zealand are joining forces to elevate rugby coaching standards through a collaborative high-performance program in Bhubaneswar, celebrating a century of sporting partnership.

Key Points Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby are partnering for a high-performance coaching program in Bhubaneswar.

The coaching program aims to enhance rugby coaching skills across India through expert-led sessions.

The initiative celebrates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

The program includes classroom sessions, practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops.

The collaboration signifies a commitment to capacity building and knowledge exchange in sports.

As part of a Memorandum of Cooperation and to celebrate 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties, the national rugby federations of the two countries will collaborate for a two-day high-performance coaching program at the Kalinga Stadium here beginning Thursday.

Joint Initiative Details

The joint initiative by Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby will bring together selected coaches from across India, segregated into Foundation, Development, and High-Performance categories.

"The programme will combine classroom sessions, on-field practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops delivered by expert educators from New Zealand Rugby," stated a media release.

Statements on the Partnership

Speaking on the partnership, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiative reflects shared commitment to capacity building and knowledge exchange in sport.

"As we mark 100 years of sporting cooperation between India and New Zealand in 2026, such partnerships carry added importance. We are grateful to the Government of New Zealand and commend the efforts of the Indian Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby in bringing this collaboration to fruition," he said.

Echoing the sentiments, New Zealand's Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell, said: "Programmes like this show the value of the sports cooperation agreement between our two countries."

Rugby India head Rahul Bose also highlighted the importance of the program for the development of the sport.

"This collaboration not only strengthens our technical capabilities but also reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two nations."