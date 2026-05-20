HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India, New Zealand Join Hands To Enhance Rugby Coaching

India, New Zealand Join Hands To Enhance Rugby Coaching

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 16:34 IST

x

India and New Zealand are joining forces to elevate rugby coaching standards through a collaborative high-performance program in Bhubaneswar, celebrating a century of sporting partnership.

Key Points

  • Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby are partnering for a high-performance coaching program in Bhubaneswar.
  • The coaching program aims to enhance rugby coaching skills across India through expert-led sessions.
  • The initiative celebrates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.
  • The program includes classroom sessions, practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops.
  • The collaboration signifies a commitment to capacity building and knowledge exchange in sports.

As part of a Memorandum of Cooperation and to celebrate 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties, the national rugby federations of the two countries will collaborate for a two-day high-performance coaching program at the Kalinga Stadium here beginning Thursday.

Joint Initiative Details

The joint initiative by Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby will bring together selected coaches from across India, segregated into Foundation, Development, and High-Performance categories.

 

"The programme will combine classroom sessions, on-field practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops delivered by expert educators from New Zealand Rugby," stated a media release.

Statements on the Partnership

Speaking on the partnership, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the initiative reflects shared commitment to capacity building and knowledge exchange in sport.

"As we mark 100 years of sporting cooperation between India and New Zealand in 2026, such partnerships carry added importance. We are grateful to the Government of New Zealand and commend the efforts of the Indian Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby in bringing this collaboration to fruition," he said.

Echoing the sentiments, New Zealand's Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell, said: "Programmes like this show the value of the sports cooperation agreement between our two countries."

Rugby India head Rahul Bose also highlighted the importance of the program for the development of the sport.

"This collaboration not only strengthens our technical capabilities but also reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two nations."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India and New Zealand Explore Enhanced Sports Collaboration
India and New Zealand Explore Enhanced Sports Collaboration
PIX: Kohli, Rohit hit the nets hard ahead of NZ ODIs
PIX: Kohli, Rohit hit the nets hard ahead of NZ ODIs
PIX: PM Modi declares open inaugural Khelo India University Games
PIX: PM Modi declares open inaugural Khelo India University Games
South Africa coach backing his pacers to deliver in India
South Africa coach backing his pacers to deliver in India
WATCH! India, South Africa sweat it out ahead of first ODI in Durban
WATCH! India, South Africa sweat it out ahead of first ODI in Durban

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in Rome, Italy4:03

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in...

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai0:53

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai

Rome Witnesses a 'Melodi' Moment as Meloni Welcomes Modi2:55

Rome Witnesses a 'Melodi' Moment as Meloni Welcomes Modi

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO