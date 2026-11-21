The Indian men's hockey team showcased resilience by securing a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the Century of Sporting Unity Event, setting up a decider on Sunday.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian men's hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match on Saturday.

New Zealand opened the scoring twice through Dylan Thomas and Sam Hiha.

India responded with goals from Angad Bir Singh and captain Sanjay (penalty corner) to level the scores.

India had won the opening match of the three-match series 3-2 on November 19.

The series commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

Indian men's hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the Century of Sporting Unity Event here on Saturday.

India's Comeback In Second Match

New Zealand opened the scoring through Dylan Thomas in the 25th minute, before India responded through Angad Bir Singh in the 35th minute to level the scores at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium.

New Zealand regained the lead through Sam Hiha in the 56th minute. However, India fought back once again, with captain Sanjay converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute to ensure the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

India had won the opening match of the three-match series 3-2 on November 19 and will now look to finish the tour on a winning note when the two sides meet for the third and final match on Sunday.

The three-match series commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring the legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured that country.