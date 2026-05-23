India Finalises Squad For SAFF Women's Championship 2026

India has revealed its final 23-member squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026, as they prepare to compete against South Asian rivals in Goa.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/Instagram

Key Points India announces its 23-member squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 in Goa.

Manisha Kalyan will join the squad later due to international match commitments.

India is placed in Group B and will face Maldives and Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the SAFF Women's Championship.

India on Saturday named a 23-member final squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 to be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6 as defender Shubhangi Singh, midfielder Priyadharshini Selladurai, and forward Rimpa Haldar were released.

The preliminary squad of 26 players was announced on Tuesday.

Key Players and Tournament Details

Manisha Kalyan, who plies her trade in Peru for Alianza Lima, can only join when the FIFA International match window begins on June 1. There are 22 players in the camp.

India, placed in Group B, will open their campaign against Maldives on May 25 before taking on Bangladesh on May 31.

Group A contains Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals, which will be held on June 3. The final will take place on June 6

India's Squad List

India's 23-member squad for SAFF Women's Championship 2026:

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Ribansi Jamu, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sarita Yumnam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Jasoda Munda, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth.

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant coaches: Sujata Kar and Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar

Strength and conditioning coach: Amit Yadav.