Why India Is Sending A Second-String Squad To SAFF Championships

India has unveiled its 28-member U23 squad for the SAFF Championships in Dhaka, aiming for a record 10th title amidst scheduling conflicts with international friendlies and ISL club commitments.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/Twitter

Key Points India has named a 28-member second-string U23 squad for the SAFF Championships in Dhaka, running from November 5 to 17.

The main Indian team is unavailable due to international friendly matches against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

ISL clubs are reluctant to release players as the SAFF Championships' first match on November 5 falls outside the FIFA international match window.

Defending champions India, who won the previous edition in 2023, will aim for a record-extending 10th SAFF Championships title.

India is in Group B with Maldives and Pakistan, starting their campaign against Pakistan on November 5.

India on Friday named a second string 28-member squad for the SAFF Championships to be held in Dhaka from November 5 to 17, under the charge of U23 head coach Naushad Moosa. Defending champions India are not sending the first team in view of the two international friendly matches against New Zealand on November 12 and 15 in Auckland and Christchurch respectively.

While 18 players will travel to Dhaka from Kolkata on November 3, the remaining 10 will join the group over the subsequent days, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

There is the issue of reluctance of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release players in the midst of the ongoing season as the country's first match of the SAFF Championships -- against Pakistan on November 5 -- falls on a date outside the FIFA international match window (November 9-17).

Squad Selection Challenges

Bibiano Fernandes, who recently coached the India U15 men's team at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, will serve as the assistant coach.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We would like to thank all the clubs for their cooperation and support in releasing their players for the SAFF Championship. We appreciate their understanding in allowing the players to represent the country."

Tournament Details And India's Campaign

India are placed in Group B alongside Maldives and Pakistan. The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 before taking on Maldives on November 11.

Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 14. The final will be played on November 17. All matches of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

India, who won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru, will be aiming for a record-extending 10th SAFF Championships title.

Full India Squad For SAFF Championships

Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi.

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.