India Unveils 23-Member Squad For Crucial AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's national football team has officially named its 23-member squad for the highly anticipated AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tashkent, setting the stage for a crucial campaign to secure a spot in the 2027 main tournament.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points India has finalised a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tashkent.

Eight players were omitted from the initial national camp due to technical or injury reasons.

The team will play Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh in Group B from August 31 to September 6.

Successful qualification will lead to the main AFC U20 Asian Cup tournament in China in 2027.

The squad includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards selected after extensive trials.

India on Wednesday named a 23-member squad for the upcoming AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tashkent, after omitting eight players who were called for the national camp. The qualifying tournament will be held in the Uzbek capital from August 31 to September 6. The main tournament will be held in China next year.

Squad Selection And Preparations

From the previously announced 30-player squad ahead of the Singapore friendlies earlier this month, eight players were released for either technical or injury-related considerations, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) said. They are Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Arshvir Singh, Ashik Adhikari, Dallalmuon Gangte, Levis Zangminlun, Agastya Bhat, Nirupam Gowda H and Yohaan Benjamin. Meanwhile, Daniyal Makakmayum has joined the squad. More than a hundred players were assessed since the trials began in Bengaluru in June, before the final 23 were selected.

Mahesh Gawali's side played four friendly matches earlier this month, defeating Singapore twice (3-0 and 1-0), drawing 0-0 with Yemen, and securing a 1-0 victory in the second match against the West Asians.

Tournament Schedule And Qualification Path

The Blue Colts will arrive in Tashkent on Thursday. They will face Syria on August 31, hosts Uzbekistan on September 3 and conclude their Group B campaign against Bangladesh on September 6. The group winners and the seven best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Asher Rebello, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum.

Forwards: Daniyal Makakmayum, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav.