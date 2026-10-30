Blue Colts Announce 23-Member Squad For AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's U17 football team, the Blue Colts, has unveiled its 23-member squad for the crucial AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Malaysia, aiming to secure a spot in the 2027 tournament.

Photograph: AIFF/Instagram

Key Points India has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20.

The Blue Colts are in Group E with Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore, and Guam, starting their campaign against Singapore on November 11.

Only group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, 2027.

The squad will play two friendly matches against the UAE on November 1 and 4 as final preparations.

Three players, Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Jasmeet Singh, and Rahan Ahmed, were omitted from the squad that played Myanmar earlier this month.

India on Friday named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to be held from November 11 to 20.

But defender Abhishek Kumar Mondal, forwards Jasmeet Singh and Rahan Ahmed were omitted from the squad. They were in the squad for the friendly matches against Myanmar earlier this month, but left out by head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo for the tournament in Malaysia.

India's Campaign And Qualification Path

The Blue Colts, aiming to qualify for back-to-back Asian Cups, have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam.

India will begin their campaign against Singapore on November 11, before facing Guam on November 14, Palestine on November 17 and Malaysia on November 20.

Only the group winners will qualify for the final tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, 2027.

Preparations And Squad Details

The same squad will also feature in the two international friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates on November 1 and 4 in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of their final preparations for the qualifiers.

The Blue Colts played two friendly matches against Myanmar earlier this month, drawing the first match 1-1 before winning the second game 4-0. Following the Myanmar tour, the team continued its preparatory camp in Goa.

The team left for the UAE on Friday. After the second friendly against the UAE, the Indian team will travel directly to Kuala Lumpur on November 5 ahead of the qualifiers.

The Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Arnav Pandhare, Maroof Shafi, Newtan Irengbam.

Defenders: Jinesh Thoudam, Lawmsangzuala, Leo Thongbam, Malem Laishram, Malsawmtluanga, Sailex Oinam, Maldino Singh Yumnam, Zoramdinthara.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Henthoiba Keisam, David Mangang Irom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, R Lawmsangzuala, Thiyam Sambay.

Forwards: Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Md Sahir Ali, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Ristik Maity, Felix Meitei Saikhom.