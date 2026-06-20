India's Junior Shooters Face Setback At World Championship

Discover how teenage shooter Anvii Rathord clinched a bronze medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship, even as India's team faced a significant disqualification due to equipment rule breaches, impacting their medal prospects.

Key Points Anvii Rathord secured a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany.

India's team faced disqualification in the event due to Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar breaching ISSF equipment stiffness standards.

Despite the setback, India maintained its lead in the medal tally with nine medals, including four gold.

The disqualification was due to non-compliance with Rule 7.5.2.2 regarding shooting jacket and trouser stiffness.

Another Indian shooter, Vanshika Chaudhary, previously missed a potential gold in the 10m air pistol due to a final shot blunder.

Teenage shooter Anvii Rathord clinched the women's 10m air rifle bronze medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship, but India's campaign suffered a major setback as a team disqualification cost it a certain medal and possibly even a gold in Suhl, Germany on Saturday.

Despite the disappointment, India continued to top the medal tally with nine medals -- four gold, one silver and four bronze. Great Britain were second with two gold and one silver medals.

The 18-year-old Anvii shot 230.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish behind China's Zhou Shiqi (252.5) and France's Anceline Brackman (251.5), who claimed the gold and silver medals respectively. The other Indian finalist, Lavanya Rawat, finished fourth. In the qualification round, Anvii shot 631.7, while Lavanya scored 631.2 to enter the final in third and sixth places respectively.

Anvii Rathord's Bronze And India's Strong Showing

However, the Indian team comprising Anvii, Lavanya and Shambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar was disqualified after Shambhavi breached the International Shooting Sports Federation's (ISSF) Rule 7.5.2.2 pertaining to stiffness measurement standards.

The rule relates to the compliance standards for shooting jackets and trousers, specifically their stiffness and flexibility. Failure to clear the stiffness or rigidity tests during pre- or post-competition equipment control results in immediate disqualification. "Athlete 1509 KSHIRSAGAR Shambhavi Shravan (IND) - ISSF Rule 7.5.2.2 Stiffness Measurement Standards (DSQ)," said ISSF on its result sheet for the event.

Team Disqualification Due To Equipment Standards

Earlier in the championship, India had endured another heartbreak in the women's 10m air pistol event when Vanshika Chaudhary made a costly blunder while preparing for her final shot despite being on course for gold and a possible junior world record, eventually finishing fourth.

The 21-year-old remained motionless and failed to fire her final shot, leaving the jury and range officials stunned and prompting National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary-general Pawankumar Singh to describe the incident as "unfortunate".

Past Incidents Highlight Pressure In Junior Championships