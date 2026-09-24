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Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Misses Bronze At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
September 24, 2026 09:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's men's 10m air pistol team faced disappointment at the Asian Games, finishing fourth and failing to secure a bronze medal, highlighting an underwhelming performance in the shooting events.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth while none managed to make the individual finals, adding to the country's underwhelming shooting performance in the Asian Games here on Thursday.

India's Performance In 10m Air Pistol

The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730).

 

To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals. Kamaljeet finished ninth, while Akash and Kedarling were positioned at 11th and 35th spots respectively.

On Wednesday, even the women's 10m air pistol campaign had gone haywire and neither the team nor individual medals could be secured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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