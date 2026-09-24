Indian Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Misses Bronze At Asian Games

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India's men's 10m air pistol team faced disappointment at the Asian Games, finishing fourth and failing to secure a bronze medal, highlighting an underwhelming performance in the shooting events.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Indian men's 10m air pistol team finished fourth, narrowly missing a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

The team scored 1730, tying with Japan but losing bronze due to Japan's higher inner 10 count.

None of the Indian shooters (Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj) qualified for the individual finals.

Kamaljeet was the highest-ranked Indian in individual qualification, finishing ninth.

This follows a similar disappointing performance by the Indian women's 10m air pistol team.

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth while none managed to make the individual finals, adding to the country's underwhelming shooting performance in the Asian Games here on Thursday.

India's Performance In 10m Air Pistol

The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730).

To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals. Kamaljeet finished ninth, while Akash and Kedarling were positioned at 11th and 35th spots respectively.

On Wednesday, even the women's 10m air pistol campaign had gone haywire and neither the team nor individual medals could be secured.