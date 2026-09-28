India's Volleyball Team Continues Winning Streak At Asian Games

India's men's volleyball team has secured its second consecutive victory at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performance against Hong Kong China in a thrilling 3-0 Pool C preliminary round match.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points India's men's volleyball team achieved its second consecutive win at the Asian Games.

The team defeated Hong Kong China with a 3-0 scoreline in a Pool C preliminary round match.

Hong Kong China provided strong competition, keeping scores close in all three sets.

India demonstrated resilience, closing out sets at crucial moments despite pressure.

The Indian team is set to face Qatar in their next Asian Games fixture.

India men's volleyball team recorded its second consecutive win at the Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong Chona in a Pool C preliminary round match here on Monday.

India's Dominant Performance

The straight-set scoreline hardly reflected the contest as the opponents repeatedly pushed them in the three sets.

India prevailed 25-22, 25-19, 25-21, raising their level at crucial moments to close out a match in which Hong Kong stayed within touching distance for long periods.

Hong Kong frequently kept the gap to just one or two points, putting pressure on India to maintain their intensity and execute cleanly in the closing stages.

The visitors were particularly effective with their attacking play from the right flank, finding ways to trouble the Indian defence and remain in contention despite India holding the lead for much of the contest.

India, who began with a 3-0 win over Vietnam will, next taken on Qatar on Tuesday.