India's promising youth hockey teams are geared up to showcase their skills at the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, with their campaigns kicking off on December 9.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian men's and women's youth hockey teams will commence their FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup 2026 campaigns on December 9 in Cairo, Egypt.

The men's team will play Bangladesh, while the women's team will face Brazil in their opening matches on December 9.

Both Indian teams qualified for the World Cup after strong performances at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in July, where the men won gold and the women secured silver.

The tournament, featuring emerging hockey talent, will run from December 9-12, with semi-finals on December 11 and medal matches on December 12.

Indian men's and women's teams will begin their campaigns on December 9 against Bangladesh and Brazil, respectively, at the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup 2026 in Cairo, Egypt.

India's Qualification And Tournament Overview

India secured qualification for the December 9-12 tournament following impressive performances at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship held in Muscat, Oman, in July.

While the Indian youth men's team clinched the gold medal to seal its place in the World Cup, the women's team finished with a silver to make it to the showpiece.

Pool Stage Details And Key Fixtures

In the men's draw, India have been placed in Pool B, alongside Bangladesh, Switzerland and Chile.

The Indian youth women's team has been drawn in Pool A, alongside hosts Egypt, Brazil and Kazakhstan, according to a Hockey India release.

The tournament will bring together emerging hockey talent from across the world, offering young players an opportunity to experience international competition and showcase their skills in the fast-paced Hockey5s format.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on December 11, followed by the medal matches on December 12, when the inaugural youth men's and youth women's Hockey5s world champions will be crowned.

India fixtures (Pool Stage):

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Women (Pool A)

Dec 9: India vs Brazil at 1200 hrs IST

Dec 9: India vs Egypt at 2320 hrs IST

Dec 10: India vs Kazakhstan at 1600 hrs IST

Men (Pool B)

Dec 9: India vs Bangladesh at 1600 hrs IST

Dec 10: India vs Switzerland at 1240 hrs IST

Dec 10: India vs Chile at 2000 hrs IST.