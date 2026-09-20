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Indian Paddlers Secure Strong Start At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 20, 2026 12:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's formidable table tennis teams have commenced their Asian Games campaign with impressive 3-0 victories against Indonesia in both the men's and women's Group F openers, setting a strong tone for their medal aspirations.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points

  • India's men's and women's table tennis teams secured identical 3-0 victories against Indonesia in their Asian Games Group F openers.
  • The women's team, featuring Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade, swept their matches convincingly.
  • Sathiyan Gnanasekaran led the men's team to victory, with Manav Thakkar winning a tough five-game rubber.
  • Both Indian teams are positioned strongly in their respective Group F campaigns at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India's men's and women's teams began their table tennis campaigns at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with identical 3-0 wins over Indonesia in their respective Group F openers here on Sunday.

The women's team got their campaign off to a winning start as Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade swept their Indonesian opponents.

 

Women's Team Dominates Opening Matches

Sreeja beat Ni Maharani 3-1 in the opening rubber, recovering from an 8-11 second-game loss to win 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

Diya then defeated Almaira Nebuchadnezzar 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5) before Yashaswini sealed the tie with a 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11-4) win over Citra Rasmi.

Men's Team Secures Hard-Fought Victory

The men followed with an equally dominant 3-0 victory, though they were pushed harder in the second rubber.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran put India ahead with a 3-0 win over Muhammad Negara, prevailing 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

Manav Thakkar then survived a five-game battle against Muhammad Junindra, winning 3-2. Manav took the first game 11-7, dropped the second 8-11, and regained the lead by winning the third 11-6.

Junindra forced a decider by taking the fourth 11-6, but Manav held his nerve to win the fifth 11-9.

Manush Shah completed the men's sweep with a 3-0 win over Affan Pratama, prevailing 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

Group Stage Overview For Indian Teams

India's women are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.

The men's team are clubbed with Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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