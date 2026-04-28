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Indian Men's Team Off To A Flying Start At Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 28, 2026 20:42 IST

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The Indian men's table tennis team showcased their prowess with a decisive 3-0 victory over Tunisia at the World Team Table Tennis Championships, marking a strong start to their campaign.

Key Points

  • Indian men's team secures a dominant 3-0 victory against Tunisia at the World Team Table Tennis Championships.
  • Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai achieve impressive wins for India in their respective matches.
  • The Indian women's team receives a walkover after Uganda fails to appear for their scheduled match.
  • Sports Authority of India provides significant financial support for the Indian table tennis teams' preparation and participation in the championships.

The Indian men's team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia, while the women's side was awarded a walkover here on Tuesday.

Key Victories For India

Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai registered impressive wins for India.

 

Shah got the team off to a steady start, defeating Essid Wassim 3-1 (11-5 9-11 11-3 11-5) before Thakkar and Desai picked up identical 3-0 wins.

World No 38 Thakkar then extended the lead, overwhelming Yousef Aidli 11-3 11-3 11-3 in a one-sided contest.

Desai wrapped up the tie with a composed display, beating Aboubaker Bourass 11-5 11-4 11-8 to seal a comprehensive win for the Indian side.

Championship Standings

Placed in Group 7 of Stage 1B, the result has propelled the Indian men's team to the top of the standings in a group that also features Slovakia and Guatemala.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team received a 3-0 walkover after Uganda failed to report for the tie.

Like the men, the women's side is also competing in Stage 1B of the tournament.

The top two seeded groups, featuring the top seven teams plus hosts England, start in Stage 1A, while the remaining teams play in Stage 1B.

Only group winners are guaranteed direct entry into the main draw from Stage 1B, while second-placed teams face a complicated qualification route based on match ratios.

SAI Support

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has extended significant support ahead of the Championships, sanctioning over Rs 90 lakh for preparations and participation.

This included a national coaching camp in Bengaluru followed by an overseas training stint in Sheffield.

SAI also released a total fund of approximately Rs 60.1 lakh to the Table Tennis Federation of India to ensure the teams' participation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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