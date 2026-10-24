India's Kabaddi Teams Shine At Commonwealth Championship

India's kabaddi teams showcased their dominance at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship on Saturday, with both the men's and women's squads securing impressive victories against Uganda and Singapore, respectively.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's men's team defeated Uganda 44-30 at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship on Saturday.

The Indian women's team secured a dominating 32-16 victory over Singapore on Saturday.

Shivam Patare led the men's raiding with eight points, while Sakshi led the women's raiding with six points.

The men's team collected 27 raid points and 11 tackle points, while the women's team registered 19 raid points and nine tackle points.

The Indian women will face Uganda next, and the men will compete against Malaysia on Sunday.

India delivered impressive performances at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship with the men's team defeating Uganda 44-30 and the women's side registering a dominating 32-16 victory over Singapore here on Saturday.

In the men's match, India produced a strong all-round performance to secure a 14-point victory over Uganda.

Shivam Patare led the raiding department with eight points, including six touch points and two bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Bharat contributed six raid points each while Aditya Shinde added four points.

India collected 27 raid points, 11 tackle points and six all-out points during the contest at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura.

In defence, Ajit Pawar led the team with three tackle points, while Nitesh, Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak S contributed two tackle points each. The Indian side registered 11 successful tackles compared to Uganda's three.

For Uganda, Mulaire Daglas was the leading scorer with nine raid points, followed by Okidi Carnold and Sengendo Jimmy, who contributed five points each. Despite matching India's tally of 27 raid points, Uganda struggled defensively as India secured a 44-30 victory.

India Women's Dominant Performance

Meanwhile, Sakshi led the Indian women's team's raiding department with six points, while Renuka and Anu contributed four raid points each. Nidhi Sharma added three points to the team's tally.

India women registered 19 raid points, nine tackle points and four all-out points. Suman led the defensive effort with four tackle points, while Muskan Sharma contributed two. Riya Kumari, Sabahi Gadhavi and Ritu added one tackle point each.

For Singapore, Arthi Selvan was the top scorer with five raid points, while Anandarajan Sindini and M. Vishwalah Devi contributed four points each. Singapore managed 16 raid points but failed to register a single successful tackle against the Indian side.

Upcoming Matches

The Indian women will be facing Uganda next, the men will be competing against Malaysia on Sunday.