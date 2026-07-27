Indian Paddlers Start Strong At Commonwealth Championships

India's top-seeded men's and women's table tennis teams have made an impressive start at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, securing dominant 3-0 victories in their respective opening matches.

Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Key Points Indian men's team secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Zimbabwe in their opening match at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Indian women's team also started strong, defeating Maldives 3-0 without dropping a single game.

Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar and experienced Harmeet Desai led the men's team to victory with clinical performances.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade, and Swastika Ghosh delivered impressive performances for the women's team.

Top seeds Singapore faced a tough challenge from Sri Lanka, narrowly winning 3-2 in the women's Group A, highlighting competitive play.

Top seeded Indian men's and women's teams registered identical 3-0 victories over Zimbabwe and Maldives respectively as the hosts made a commanding start to their campaign in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar set the tone with a clinical 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Taenda Mumvuma. Experienced campaigner Harmeet Desai then comfortably accounted for Tapiwa Musarurwa 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 before youngster Payas Jain completed the rout with a 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 win against Vikram Singh as Indian men blanked Zimbabwe in their Group A opener.

Indian Men's Team Dominates Opening Match

Malaysia also opened with a 3-0 victory over Wales in the same group at the Thyagraj Stadium.

Elsewhere in the men's competition, Australia and Namibia were awarded 3-0 walkovers over Jamaica and South Africa respectively in Group B. England defeated Cyprus 3-0, while New Zealand overcame Falkland Islands by an identical margin in Group C.

In Group D, Canada outclassed Scotland 3-0, and Singapore registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Women's Team Shows Strong Performance

India's women, seeded among the title contenders, were equally impressive in their Group B opener, brushing aside Maldives 3-0 without dropping a game.

Sutirtha Mukherjee opened with an emphatic 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 win over Fathimath Dheema Ali before Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated Aishath Rafa Nazim 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. Swastika Ghosh then wrapped up proceedings with an authoritative 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim.

Other Key Results From Day One

However, the biggest surprise of the opening day came in the women's Group A, where top seeds Singapore were pushed to the limit by a spirited Sri Lankan side before escaping with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

In the remaining women's matches, Northern Ireland edged South Africa 3-2 in Group B, Australia and England recorded identical 3-0 victories over Bangladesh and Cyprus respectively in Group C, while Canada received a walkover against Botswana and Malaysia defeated Scotland 3-0 in Group D.