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India's U-17 World Cup Dreams Crushed By Uzbekistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 00:32 IST

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India's FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification dreams were crushed as they suffered a defeat against Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, jeopardising their chances of reaching the global tournament.

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's hopes for FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification were dashed by a loss to Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
  • Uzbekistan secured a dominant victory with goals from Laziz Abduraimov and Akhrorbek Ravshanbekov, plus an own goal.
  • India needed a win to qualify for the quarterfinals and secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
  • The Indian team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, previously lost to Australia in their opening match.

India's hopes of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup on merit came crashing down as they lost to Uzbekistan in their second group match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here on Sunday.

Uzbekistan Dominates India in Crucial Match

Strikes from Laziz Abduraimov (32nd) and Akhrorbek Ravshanbekov (78th), and an own goal by Indian midfielder Wangkhem Denny Singh (60th) gave Uzbekistan the dominant win in the Group D match.

 

India needed to win the match on Sunday to qualify for the quarterfinals as well as book a 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup spot.

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached side had lost to Australia 0-4 in their first match on May 6.

Only the top two finishers in the group qualify for the quarterfinals and get a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup.

India participated in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup as host country.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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