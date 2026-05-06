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India's Campaign Ends At World Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 06, 2026 19:26 IST

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India's journey at the World Table Tennis Team Championships concluded with both the men's and women's teams facing early exits, highlighting areas for improvement in their performance on the global stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points

  • India's women's team lost to the USA 1-3 in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships.
  • The men's team also faced defeat in the round of 32 against Austria.
  • Manika Batra secured the only win for India in her singles match.
  • Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale were defeated in their respective singles matches.

India's underwhelming campaign at the World Table Tennis Team Championships ended with women's 1-3 loss to USA in the round of 32 here.

The men too lost in a round of 32 clash against Austria on Tuesday.

 

Manika Batra's Performance

Manika Batra was the only one who made an impact in the rubber, winning her singles against Reyes Jessica 11-2, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

Other Players' Struggles

In the opening singles, Yashaswini Ghorpade was blanked by Moyland Sally 0-3 (8-11, 8-11, 7-11). Diya Chitale too could not compete against Chinese origin player Lily Zhang, going down 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 11-13).

Decisive Loss

India's fate was decided when Manika lost to Sally 12-10, 9-11, 3-11, 11-13 in her second singles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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