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Sahaja Yamalapalli's Fight Not Enough as India Trails Thailand in Billie Jean King Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 13:06 IST

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India faces an uphill battle in the Billie Jean King Cup after Sahaja Yamalapalli's valiant effort fell short against Thailand, leaving the team trailing 0-2.

Photograph: Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photograph: Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Sahaja Yamalapalli lost a close three-set match to Patcharin Cheapchandej in the Billie Jean King Cup.
  • Thailand secured an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.
  • Vaishnavi Adkar lost her debut match to Aunchisa Chanta, contributing to India's deficit.
  • The rain-hit match resumed on Wednesday after being halted on Tuesday evening.
  • India will face New Zealand in their second match later in the day.

Sahaja Yamalapalli went down fighting to Patcharin Cheapchandej in a three-setter as hosts India conceded an unassailable 0-2 lead to Thailand in their rain-hit opening Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Wednesday.

A lot was riding on world No. 384 Sahaja as she resumed the match after it was halted due to rain on Tuesday evening.

 

However, the 25-year-old could not keep India in the hunt, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 to Patcharin, ranked 449, in a match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

Resuming at 3-4 in the decider, Sahaja sent a forehand wide as Patcharin held serve to move 5-3 ahead.

The Indian then held her serve after a Patcharin backhand slice found the net, narrowing the gap to 4-5.

With the match on knife's edge, Sahaja produced some exceptional groundstrokes, dominating baseline exchanges. She even earned a break point when the Thai hit long.

However, she faltered at the crucial juncture, sending both a forehand and a backhand long to hand the advantage back. A miscued return on the next point ended her resistance.

On Tuesday, debutant Vaishnavi Adkar had cracked under pressure, committing a flurry of unforced errors in a 1-6, 3-6 loss to Aunchisa Chanta.

Doubles Match and Next Steps

In the inconsequential doubles match, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina are playing against Thasaporn Naklo and Peangtarn Plipuech. India will face New Zealand in their second match later in the day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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