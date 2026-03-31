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India U-23 Football Team Falls Short Against Tajikistan in Tri-Nation Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: March 31, 2026 23:24 IST

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Tajikistan U-23 secured a 1-0 victory over India in the Tri-Nation Championship final.

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IMAGE: India U-23 side finished second with one win in the Tri-Nation Championship. Photograph: Indian Football/X 

Key Points

  • Tajikistan defeated India U23 1-0 in the deciding match of the U-23 Tri-Nation Championship.
  • Khaitov Azizbek scored the only goal of the match in the first half.
  • Despite creating several chances, the India U-23 team was unable to equalise.
  • Tajikistan won the U-23 Tri-Nation Championship, with India finishing second and Bhutan third.

The India U-23 men's national team went down 0-1 against Tajikistan in the deciding fixture of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

A first-half goal by Tajikistan midfielder Khaitov Azizbek (9') proved to be the difference as the Blue Colts, despite creating a number of chances and applying sustained pressure, were unable to find the equaliser.

 

With this result, Tajikistan clinched the U-23 Tri-Nation Championship with two wins from two matches, maintaining clean sheets in both outings. India finished second with one win, while Bhutan ended third without any points.

Match Summary

The Blue Colts began on the front foot, pressing high and putting the Tajikistan defence under early pressure. Suhail had an early opportunity in the eighth minute, latching onto a precise through ball from Mohammed Sanan, but rushed his effort wide.

However, Tajikistan took the lead a minute later. Azizbek's long-range strike took a deflection off Pramveer Singh's shoulder, wrong-footing India goalkeeper Mohan Raj, who could not do much to stop the ball from finding its way into the net.

India responded positively and continued to carve out chances, but could not find the back of the net.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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