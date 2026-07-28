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India's Women's Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball Team Exits Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 28, 2026 02:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team was eliminated from the Commonwealth Games after a narrow 6-7 defeat to Nigeria, concluding their debut appearance with three consecutive losses.

Despite spirited effort from Reena Gupta, Ritu Chanu and Minakshi Jadhav, India lost to Nigeria and bowed out of the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

IMAGE: Despite spirited effort from Reena Gupta, Ritu Chanu and Minakshi Jadhav, India lost to Nigeria and bowed out of the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • India's women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team lost 6-7 to Nigeria.
  • The defeat led to India's elimination from the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.
  • India finished last in Pool B after three consecutive defeats in their debut outing.
  • Reena Gupta, Ritu Chanu, and Minakshi Jadhav made a spirited effort.
  • India had previously lost to Scotland and Wales in the ongoing Games.

India suffered a narrow 6-7 defeat to Nigeria and bowed out of contention for a place in the quarter-finals of the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

A spirited effort from Reena Gupta, Ritu Chanu and Minakshi Jadhav notwithstanding, India finished on the wrong end of the result against the Nigerians, who did well to hang on to their slender lead in the final Pool B match.

 

India had previously lost to Scotland and Wales in the ongoing Games.

After Monday's result, India finished at the bottom of the pool with three consecutive defeats in their debut outing at the Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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