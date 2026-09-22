Malaysia Dominates India In Asian Games Sepaktakraw Regu Event

India's men's sepaktakraw team faced a significant 0-3 defeat against Malaysia in the Asian Games regu event, marking their second loss in the Group B campaign.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points India's men's sepaktakraw team lost 0-3 to Malaysia in the Asian Games regu event.

Malaysia secured a 2-1 advantage in the first match, followed by two 0-2 victories.

This defeat marks India's second loss in Group B, having previously fallen to Japan.

India is scheduled to compete against the Philippines in their final preliminary Group B match.

Sepaktakraw's regu event involves three players using feet, knees, chest, and head to strike the ball.

India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men's team regu event of the Asian Games sepaktakraw competition here on Tuesday. India showed some fight in the opening match but ran out of steam as Malaysia secured a 2-1 (15-13, 11-15, 15-6) advantage.

India's Sepaktakraw Campaign At Asian Games

India then went down 0-2 (9-15, 12-15) in the second match before suffering another 0-2 (11-15, 5-15) defeat in the third to be blanked in the rubber. India had opened their Group B campaign with a 1-2 loss to Japan on Monday. They will face the Philippines in their final preliminary Group B match.

Regu is a three-players-a-side event of speaktakraw, a volleyball style kicking sport in which players can use their feet, knees, chest, and head to strike the ball. Use of hands and arms is prohibited.