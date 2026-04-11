India Women's Team Suffers Defeat Against Kenya in FIFA Series Semi-final

The Indian women's football team faced a setback, losing 0-2 to Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 semifinal, with captain Pyari Xaxa sustaining a head injury during the match.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points The Indian women's football team lost 0-2 to Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 semifinal, highlighting areas for improvement.

Kenya dominated the match physically and tactically, capitalising on early opportunities to secure their victory.

Indian captain Pyari Xaxa suffered a head injury during the game, requiring hospitalisation and medical attention.

India will now compete against Malawi in the third-place play-off of the FIFA Series 2026.

Kenya's Martha Emedot and Tereza Obunya scored the goals that secured their team's place in the final against Australia.

The Indian women's team dished out a mediocre performance to lose 0-2 to lower-ranked Kenya in the semifinal of the FIFA Series 2026 here on Saturday.

Martha Emedot (2nd) and Tereza Obunya (55th) scored for the hosts.

The match also saw Indian captain Pyari Xaxa sustain a head injury in the 14th minute. She was taken to the hospital.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), she is conscious and receiving medical attention.

Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Malawi 5-0 in the first semifinal.

India will now face Malawi in the third-place play-off on April 15 while Kenya will meet Australia in the final the same day.

Kenya's Dominance on the Field

Kenya dominated the contest, both physically and tactically. The Harambee Starlets seized control from the outset, using the width of the pitch effectively and imposing themselves physically across the park.

Fielding a much different team from the Asian Cup campaign, India found it difficult to cope with the pace and intensity of their opponents and failed to create clear attacking moves.

Kenya struck early in the second minute. Fasila Omondi surged down the left flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box.

India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made contact with the initial delivery, but couldn't clear the danger. Martha Emedot reacted quickest to the rebound and slotted home with her right to give the hosts an early advantage.

Kenya nearly doubled their lead five minutes later. Once again, Omondi caused problems on the left, sending in another well-directed cross. Shalyne Opisa met it from point-blank range, but Shreya stood tall to deny her with a crucial save.

Kenya continued to pile on the pressure, and Opisa had another opportunity soon after when Leah Andiema delivered a cross. The Kenyan forward's header, however, drifted inches wide of the target.

India captain Ingosi rushed to hospital with injury

India's troubles were compounded in the 14th minute when captain Pyari Xaxa sustained a head injury after colliding with Ruth Ingosi during an aerial tussle. Pyari was taken to the hospital. She remained conscious and is currently receiving medical attention.

Kenya remained the more composed side in the second half and continued to press forward. Their persistence paid off again in the 55th minute when Airin Madalina released Tereza Obunyu with a precise through ball.

Obunyu made a sharp run between India defenders before calmly finishing past Shreya to double the lead.

India head coach Crispin Chettri attempted to reorganise the Blue Tigresses in the latter stages, but Kenya maintained their defensive discipline and physical superiority.