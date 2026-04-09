India Concedes to Indonesia in Billie Jean King Cup After Close Matches

India's Billie Jean King Cup campaign suffered a setback as they conceded an unassailable lead to Indonesia after Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli lost their singles matches in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie.

Photograph: Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Key Points Vaishnavi Adkar lost a close three-set match to Priska Madelyn Nugroho in the Billie Jean King Cup, showcasing a gritty performance but ultimately falling short.

Sahaja Yamalapalli was defeated by world No. 41 Janice Tjen in straight sets, contributing to India's unassailable 0-2 deficit against Indonesia.

India's chances of progressing to the play-off in the Billie Jean King Cup are diminishing after the loss to Indonesia, with Korea and Indonesia leading the table.

The Indian doubles team of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale are scheduled to play against Janice Tjen and Aldila Sutjiadi in the remaining match of the tie.

Vaishnavi Adkar's gallant fight ended with a heartbreaking loss, while Sahaja Yamalapalli was outplayed by world No. 41 Janice Tjen as India conceded an unassailable 0-2 lead to Indonesia in their third match of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Vaishnavi, ranked 391 in the world, played her heart out but couldn't get past Priska Madelyn Nugroho, ranked 419, going down 7-6 (3) 6-7 (3) 3-6 in the first singles in three hours and six minutes at the DLTA stadium.

It was always going to be a difficult task for Sahaja to beat Janice as she went down 2-6 1-6 to the star Indonesian in the second singles.

Doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale will now face Janice and Aldila Sutjiadi in the third match of the tie.

India had registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand after suffering a 1-2 loss against Thailand in their first tie on Wednesday.

Vaishnavi Adkar vs Priska Madelyn Nugroho Match Analysis

Vaishnavi produced a gritty, high-quality performance to take the opening set in a contest marked by frequent momentum swings, long baseline exchanges and multiple service breaks. She showed intent at the net and mixed her game well, using aggressive forehands to stay competitive.

However, she struggled to consolidate early advantages. Despite leading 40-15 in the opening game, she dropped serve as Priska countered with sharp winners. Trailing 0-2, Vaishnavi broke back in the fourth game to level at 2-2.

A series of breaks followed, with neither player able to dominate for long. Inconsistent shot selection and unforced errors from the Indian allowed Priska to move ahead 5-3. Vaishnavi, however, responded under pressure, saving a set point and forcing a tie-break, which she won 7-3 with improved control and shot-making.

The second set saw Vaishnavi start poorly, falling 0-2 after an early break. She recovered to level at 2-2 and later moved ahead with aggressive play, including a series of strong forehand winners.

Priska briefly took a medical timeout while trailing 2-3 but returned to level at 4-4 after breaking back. Vaishnavi again edged ahead and served for the match at 5-4 but failed to close it out. The set eventually went into a tie-break, where Priska raised her level to draw parity.

In the decider, the Indian raced to a 2-0 lead before Priska clawed back, breaking twice to go 4-2 up. Despite signs of physical discomfort, the Indonesian maintained composure, using precise placement and effective net play.

Both players held serve to 5-3 before Priska sealed the match by breaking Vaishnavi in the final game.

Sahaja Yamalapalli vs Janice Tjen Match Analysis

Sahaja showed early resistance, saving two break points before Janice produced a superb down-the-line winner to secure the break.

The Indonesian, however, handed the advantage back with a double fault and a long return as Sahaja capitalised to level at 1-1.

The Indian again came under pressure in the third game, conceding three break points. Though she saved two, Janice broke to go 2-1 up and soon took control with a mix of rasping forehands and deep slices.

A comfortable hold extended the lead to 3-1.

Sahaja struggled to match Janice's pace and power but managed to hold serve once as her opponent miscued a couple of shots. Janice, however, remained dominant and surged to 5-2 before sealing the opening set with successive overhead winners.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Sahaja's errors allowing Janice to break early and move 2-0 ahead. Although Sahaja held once to reduce the margin, Janice continued to dictate play with strong serves and aggressive returns.

The Indonesian raced to 5-1 after another break and wrapped up the contest after breaking the Indian again with a forehand winner, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Korea and Indonesia are currently at the top of the table with three wins each, followed by Thailand and India.

Only the top two teams will progress to the play-off, while the bottom two sides will be relegated to Group II for 2027.