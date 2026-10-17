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India's Blind Football Team Crumbles Against Japan At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 17, 2026 14:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's men's blind football team faced a tough challenge at the Asian Para Games, suffering a significant 1-6 defeat against hosts Japan, marking their second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • India's men's blind football team lost 1-6 to hosts Japan at the Asian Para Games on Saturday.
  • The match was tied 1-1 at half-time before Japan scored five goals in the second half.
  • Sovendra Singh scored India's only goal in the 16th minute.
  • Japan's Hirabayashi Taichi scored four goals, contributing significantly to their victory.
  • India remains at the bottom of the eight-team standings after losing both their matches, including a 0-2 defeat to South Korea on Friday.

India went down 1-6 to hosts Japan in men's blind football at the Asian Para Games here on Saturday.

The match was evenly poised at 1-1 at half-time, but India's defence crumbled in the second half as Japan struck five times in the final 20 minutes of the 40-minute contest.

 

Sovendra Singh was India's lone scorer, finding the net in the 16th minute.

Japan's goals came through Hirabayashi Taichi (3rd, 22nd, 32nd and 35th minutes), Kawamura Ryo (25th) and Hayashi Kent (39th).

India now sit at the bottom of the eight-team standings without a point after losing both their matches. They had gone down 0-2 to South Korea on Friday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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