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India's Junior Badminton Team Exits Asia Championship After Hong Kong Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 29, 2026 13:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's junior badminton team concluded its journey in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship after a 1-2 quarterfinal defeat against Hong Kong, despite a promising start.

Key Points

  • India's junior badminton team was defeated 1-2 by Hong Kong in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship.
  • Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri secured a strong start for India in the opening match.
  • Hong Kong staged a comeback in the second game, leading to a decider.
  • Despite efforts from Dev Ruparelia, Bjorn Jaison, and Dianka Waldia, India ultimately lost the crucial final set.
  • The loss marks the end of India's campaign in the prestigious junior badminton tournament.

India's campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship came to an end following 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the quarterfinals here on Monday.

India started strong in the opening match with Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri giving the team a strong start as India led 22-12 after two matches. The doubles combinations then ensured that their was no hiccups as they clinched the set 55-44.

 

Hong Kong Stages Comeback In Decisive Matches

But the start of the second game turned things around for Hong Kong as Can Yee Hei beat Ruparelia 11-8 and IP Sum Yau extended their lead to 22-16. The doubles combinations could not cut down the deficit as the match went into a decider.

Ruparelia once again gave India a lead by beating Chan 11-9 but Yau managed to close the gap to 22-21. The mixed doubles combination of Bjorn Jaison and Dianka Waldia kept India ahead with a 33-32 lead as the match against Cheung Sai Shing and Wing Chi Chu ended 11-11.

Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Baruni Parshwal went down to Chu and Yi Kiu Yu 5-11 and India could not recover from that and lost the set 43-55.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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