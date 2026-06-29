India's Junior Badminton Team Exits Asia Championship After Hong Kong Loss

India's junior badminton team concluded its journey in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship after a 1-2 quarterfinal defeat against Hong Kong, despite a promising start.
Key Points
- India's junior badminton team was defeated 1-2 by Hong Kong in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship.
- Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri secured a strong start for India in the opening match.
- Hong Kong staged a comeback in the second game, leading to a decider.
- Despite efforts from Dev Ruparelia, Bjorn Jaison, and Dianka Waldia, India ultimately lost the crucial final set.
- The loss marks the end of India's campaign in the prestigious junior badminton tournament.
India's campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship came to an end following 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the quarterfinals here on Monday.
India started strong in the opening match with Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri giving the team a strong start as India led 22-12 after two matches. The doubles combinations then ensured that their was no hiccups as they clinched the set 55-44.
Hong Kong Stages Comeback In Decisive Matches
But the start of the second game turned things around for Hong Kong as Can Yee Hei beat Ruparelia 11-8 and IP Sum Yau extended their lead to 22-16. The doubles combinations could not cut down the deficit as the match went into a decider.
Ruparelia once again gave India a lead by beating Chan 11-9 but Yau managed to close the gap to 22-21. The mixed doubles combination of Bjorn Jaison and Dianka Waldia kept India ahead with a 33-32 lead as the match against Cheung Sai Shing and Wing Chi Chu ended 11-11.
Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Baruni Parshwal went down to Chu and Yi Kiu Yu 5-11 and India could not recover from that and lost the set 43-55.