India's Junior Badminton Team Exits Asia Championship After Hong Kong Loss

India's junior badminton team concluded its journey in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship after a 1-2 quarterfinal defeat against Hong Kong, despite a promising start.

Key Points India's junior badminton team was defeated 1-2 by Hong Kong in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship.

Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri secured a strong start for India in the opening match.

Hong Kong staged a comeback in the second game, leading to a decider.

Despite efforts from Dev Ruparelia, Bjorn Jaison, and Dianka Waldia, India ultimately lost the crucial final set.

The loss marks the end of India's campaign in the prestigious junior badminton tournament.

India's campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship came to an end following 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the quarterfinals here on Monday.

India started strong in the opening match with Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri giving the team a strong start as India led 22-12 after two matches. The doubles combinations then ensured that their was no hiccups as they clinched the set 55-44.

Hong Kong Stages Comeback In Decisive Matches

But the start of the second game turned things around for Hong Kong as Can Yee Hei beat Ruparelia 11-8 and IP Sum Yau extended their lead to 22-16. The doubles combinations could not cut down the deficit as the match went into a decider.

Ruparelia once again gave India a lead by beating Chan 11-9 but Yau managed to close the gap to 22-21. The mixed doubles combination of Bjorn Jaison and Dianka Waldia kept India ahead with a 33-32 lead as the match against Cheung Sai Shing and Wing Chi Chu ended 11-11.

Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Baruni Parshwal went down to Chu and Yi Kiu Yu 5-11 and India could not recover from that and lost the set 43-55.