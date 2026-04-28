India Out Of Uber Cup After 0-5 Loss To China

India's Uber Cup journey concludes with a disappointing 0-5 loss to China, despite PV Sindhu's valiant effort, highlighting the challenges faced by the Indian badminton team against top-tier competition.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu lost a crucial opening singles match against Wang Zhiyi after leading in the final game.

The Indian women's team lost 0-5 to China in the Uber Cup Finals, ending their campaign.

India had previously defeated Ukraine but lost to Denmark in the group stage.

China, with 16 Uber Cup titles, proved to be a strong opponent for the Indian team.

The Indian men's team will face China in the Thomas Cup, aiming to avenge the Uber Cup loss.

The Indian women's team had opened with a 2-3 loss to hosts Denmark before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine.

China, the most successful team in Uber Cup history with 16 titles, was always going to be a formidable opponent, with India having lost to them three times in their last three major ties.

Sindhu's Close Match Against Wang Zhiyi

While Sindhu remained the leader of the group, Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag were drafted in place of Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma for the other two singles.

Sindhu raised hopes as she looked set for a statement win before letting slip an 18-12 lead in the decider to go down 16-21, 21-19, 19-21 to world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in the opening singles, handing China a 1-0 lead in the must-win Group A tie on Monday.

It would have taken a miracle to upset the defending champions thereafter and, though the young Indian shuttlers showed fight, they lacked the finishing touch and faltered at crucial moments.

India's Doubles Teams Face Defeat

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were no match for world No. 1 pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, losing 11-21, 8-21 in the first doubles.

Tasked with keeping the tie alive, Isharani Baruah produced a fast-paced display to trouble Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei but left too many shuttles and committed errors at the net.

The world No. 38 Indian missed a sitter at 20-19 in the opening game as the world No. 4 Chinese eventually sealed a 22-20, 21-13 win in 44 minutes to give China an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Other Matches In The Tie

The pair of Treesa Jolly and Kavipriya Selvam also had their moments before going down 10-21, 21-12, 19-21 in a 59-minute clash against Luo Xu Min and Zhang Shu Xian.

World No. 43 Devika Sihag, who had won her maiden Super 300 title in Thailand this year, too made a strong start but failed to sustain the momentum, losing 21-19, 17-21, 10-21 to world No. 97 Xu Wen Jing in the third singles.

Thomas Cup: India To Face China

All eyes will be on the men's team to avenge the loss when it takes on China on Wednesday in Thomas Cup.

India, the 2022 champions, sealed a place in the Thomas Cup Finals quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Australia in a Group A tie on Monday.

India and China now occupy the top spots in the group. The 2022 champions had opened with a 4-1 win over Canada, while China blanked Australia 5-0 and beat Canada 4-1 earlier in the day.

The two sides will clash in their final group tie on Wednesday to decide the group topper.

China boast a formidable line-up, featuring world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, world No. 7 Li Shi Feng and world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang in singles, while world No. 6 pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, along with He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, lead their doubles strength.