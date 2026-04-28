India Out Of Uber Cup After 0-5 Loss To China

India's Uber Cup journey ended with a disappointing 0-5 loss to China, highlighting the challenges faced by the Indian women's badminton team against a dominant opponent despite PV Sindhu's efforts.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu lost a crucial opening singles match against Wang Zhiyi after leading in the final game.

India's women's badminton team lost 0-5 to China in the Uber Cup Finals, ending their campaign.

Young Indian shuttlers showed promise but lacked the finishing touch against the defending champions.

India's doubles pairs struggled against China's top-ranked players in the Uber Cup.

The Indian men's team will face China in the Thomas Cup after securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Indian women's team had opened with a 2-3 loss to hosts Denmark before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine.

China, the most successful team in Uber Cup history with 16 titles, was always going to be a formidable opponent, with India having lost to them three times in their last three major ties.

While Sindhu remained the leader of the group, Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag were drafted in place of Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma for the other two singles.

Sindhu's Close Loss Against Wang Zhiyi

Sindhu raised hopes as she looked set for a statement win before letting slip an 18-12 lead in the decider to go down 16-21, 21-19, 19-21 to world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in the opening singles, handing China a 1-0 lead in the must-win Group A tie on Monday.

It would have taken a miracle to upset the defending champions thereafter and, though the young Indian shuttlers showed fight, they lacked the finishing touch and faltered at crucial moments.

Doubles Teams Struggle Against Top-Ranked Chinese Pairs

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were no match for world No. 1 pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, losing 11-21, 8-21 in the first doubles.

Tasked with keeping the tie alive, Isharani Baruah produced a fast-paced display to trouble Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei but left too many shuttles and committed errors at the net.

The world No. 38 Indian missed a sitter at 20-19 in the opening game as the world No. 4 Chinese eventually sealed a 22-20, 21-13 win in 44 minutes to give China an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Other Matches In The Uber Cup Tie

The pair of Treesa Jolly and Kavipriya Selvam also had their moments before going down 10-21, 21-12, 19-21 in a 59-minute clash against Luo Xu Min and Zhang Shu Xian.

World No. 43 Devika Sihag, who had won her maiden Super 300 title in Thailand this year, too made a strong start but failed to sustain the momentum, losing 21-19, 17-21, 10-21 to world No. 97 Xu Wen Jing in the third singles.

Sindhu vs Wang Match Details

Sindhu recovered from an early 4-7 deficit in the first game, drawing level at 9-9 before reeling off five straight points to take an 11-9 lead at the interval. She maintained control with sharp net play and attacking smashes to move to 14-10, but Wang raised her intensity late, using deception and precise placement to claw back.

From 16-16, the Chinese edged ahead and closed out the game with a series of winners.

The Indian responded aggressively in the second game, opening up a 9-4 lead with a barrage of smashes. Wang fought back with her trademark angles and deception to level at 10-10, but Sindhu held her nerve in the closing stages.

Leading 18-16, she earned two game points and converted on the second with a powerful smash to force a decider.

Sindhu carried the momentum into the third game, racing to a 9-3 lead and extending it to 11-6 at the break. She continued to dictate play, stretching the advantage to 18-12 with relentless attacking strokes.

However, the momentum swung dramatically thereafter. Wang mounted a remarkable comeback, stringing together six consecutive points to level at 18-18. The Chinese then edged ahead 19-18 before Sindhu drew level once again.

Wang earned match point with a steep smash and sealed the contest when Sindhu found the net, completing a stunning turnaround.

"It was a good match. It would have been really good if I would have converted it into a win. I had chances but it wasn't like there were some easy points, every point was hard fought. Every point we were fighting literally very hard," said Sindhu.

Thomas Cup: India vs China

All eyes will be on the men's team to avenge the loss when it takes on China on Wednesday in Thomas Cup.

India, the 2022 champions, sealed a place in the Thomas Cup Finals quarterfinals with a commanding 5-0 victory over Australia in a Group A tie on Monday.

India and China now occupy the top spots in the group. The 2022 champions had opened with a 4-1 win over Canada, while China blanked Australia 5-0 and beat Canada 4-1 earlier in the day.

The two sides will clash in their final group tie on Wednesday to decide the group topper.

China boast a formidable line-up, featuring world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi, world No. 7 Li Shi Feng and world No. 15 Weng Hong Yang in singles, while world No. 6 pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, along with He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, lead their doubles strength.