Indian Women's Hockey Team Secures World Cup Berth Despite Final Loss

The Indian women's hockey team clinched a silver medal at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, securing a coveted spot in the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup despite a final loss to China.
The Indian women's hockey team went down 2-4 to China in the final to finish runners-up at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here on Saturday. Earlier in the day, India booked their place in the summit clash with a commanding 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the semi-final. With their impressive run in Muscat, India have also secured qualification for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
Key Points
- Indian Women's Hockey Team secured silver at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.
- India lost 2-4 to China in the final match.
- The team's performance ensured qualification for the upcoming FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
- India defeated Kazakhstan 8-1 in the semi-final to reach the final.
- Hockey India announced cash prizes for players and support staff for their achievement.