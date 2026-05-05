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India Out Of World Team Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 23:34 IST

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India's men's table tennis team faced a 0-3 defeat against Austria, resulting in their exit from the World Team Table Tennis Championships in the round of 32.

Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's men's table tennis team lost 0-3 to Austria in the World Team Table Tennis Championships.
  • Manush Shah lost his opening match against Robert Gardos in a closely contested five-game battle.
  • Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated in straight sets by their Austrian opponents.
  • The Indian team's campaign at the World Team Table Tennis Championships concludes after the round of 32 loss.

The Indian men's team on Tuesday bowed out of the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals after suffering a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Austria in the round of 32 here.

Key Matches In India's Defeat

Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran surrendered meekly against their respective opponents while Manush Shah went down fighting in a tie that lasted one hour and 34 minutes.

 

Manush Shah was the first to take the field in the tie, against Robert Gardos. The Indian won the first game 11-6 but lost the next two 7-11 and 3-11 before clinching the fourth 11-8. But in the decider, the Indian lost 11-13. The first match lasted 46 minutes.

After India trail 0-1, Thakkar and Gnanasekaran lost in quick time with identical 0-3 margins.

Thakkar suffered defeat to Daniel Habesohn 7-11 5-11 6-11 in just 10 minutes, while Sathiyan played a little longer before losing 5-11 8-11 9-11 to Andreas Levenko.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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