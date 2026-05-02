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India U17 Women's Team Loses To Australia In Asian Cup Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 19:19 IST

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India's U17 women's football team faced a tough start in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, losing 0-2 to Australia in their opening group match.

Key Points

  • India's U17 women's team lost 0-2 to Australia in their opening AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match.
  • Theodora Mouithys scored the first goal for Australia in the 25th minute.
  • An own goal by Indian defender Abhista Basnett in the 59th minute further solidified Australia's lead.
  • This marks India's first appearance at the U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005.
  • India will face Japan and Lebanon in their remaining group matches.

India went down fighting 0-2 against formidable Australia in their opening group match of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup football tournament here on Saturday.

Match Highlights: Australia vs India

Theodora Mouithys put Australia ahead in the 25th minute before Indian defender Abhista Basnett scored an own goal in the 59th minute in the opening Group B match.

 

Upcoming Matches For India

India face four-time champions Japan on May 5 before taking on Lebanon on May 8.

India's Return To The Asian Cup

It was India's first appearance at the U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005, marking the end of a 21-year wait at this level.

Australia's Football Prowess

Australia are one of the established football countries in Asia and they have reached the semifinals of the tournament on two earlier occasions.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualification

They will be looking to take one of the four sports for the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

The top two teams of each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams qualify for the quarterfinals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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