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Asian Games: India's Pokemon UNITE Squad Loses To South Korea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 10:34 IST 1 Minute Read
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India's Pokemon UNITE esports team commenced their Asian Games journey with a 0-2 defeat against formidable South Korea in the Group C opener, setting the stage for their upcoming match against Japan.

Key Points

  • India's Pokemon UNITE team suffered a 0-2 defeat against South Korea in their opening Group C match at the Asian Games.
  • The Indian squad includes Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, and Reuben Godfrey Fernandes.
  • India is scheduled to compete against Japan in their upcoming Group C fixture.

India suffered a 0-2 loss to South Korea in their opening Group C fixture of the Pokemon UNITE esports event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indian squad comprises Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath and Reuben Godfrey Fernandes.

 

India will take on Japan on Saturday.

India, South Korea and Japan comprise Group C.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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