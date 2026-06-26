Indian Men's Hockey Team Falls To England In FIH Pro League Penalty Shootout

The Indian men's hockey team faced a tough defeat against England in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-4 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian men's hockey team lost 1-4 to England in a penalty shootout.

The FIH Pro League match ended 2-2 in regulation time, forcing a shootout.

Dilpreet Singh scored an impressive brace for India, netting in the 10th and 58th minutes.

England's goals came from David Goodfield and Nicholas Bandurak during regulation play.

England secured the bonus point after converting four shootout attempts at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

The Indian men's hockey team went down 1-4 to England in a penalty shootout after the two teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time of their FIH Pro League match here.

At the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday night, Dilpreet Singh (10th minute and 58th minute) scored an impressive brace for India while David Goodfield (29th minute) and Nicholas Bandurak (56th minute) were on the score-sheet for England.

Regulation Time Drama

Later in the shootout, Thomas Sorsby, James Albery and captain Zachary Wallace converted their attempts in the shootout for the hosts, besides one attempt that led to a penalty stroke, which was also scored off by Wallace. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was India's lone scorer in the shootout.

India will next face Pakistan late on Friday night.

Earlier, during regulation play, the first half was edgy as both teams found the net and created a few chances.

India made a bright start to the first quarter, claiming an early penalty corner. However, captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was saved by English goalkeeper James Mazarelo.

England too secured a penalty corner at the other end in the fifth minute but Bandurak's attempt was stopped by the Indian defence.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute as Mandeep Singh dribbled along the baseline and set the perfect pass for Dilpreet who slotted the ball into the goal with a diving finish to put India ahead.

Key Moments And Equalizers

In the second quarter, India came close to extending their lead as Amandeep Lakra's dragflick from a penalty corner was heroically saved by Sorsby on the goal line.

In the 29th minute, England got back on level terms courtesy of a field goal by Goodfield.

The ball bounced to an unmarked Goodfield in the middle of the circle after a deflection, and he struck a strong volley to find the equalising goal for the hosts.

Defence at either end was watertight in the third quarter as it remained 1-1.

In the fourth quarter, England dominated possession but India showed great resilience to protect their post. However, the home side found another goal with four minutes left on the clock.

Bandurak (56') delivered off a low dragflick on a late penalty corner that found the bottom right corner of the goal. But the home team's lead lasted only two minutes as India bounced back in the 58th minute.

England Secures Bonus Point

England won the shootout 4-1 to claim the bonus point.

Sorsby and Albery converted England's opening two attempts before captain Wallace scored from the penalty stroke and then converted from the fourth attempt to seal the victory.