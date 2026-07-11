Indian Women's Compound Team Clinches Silver At Archery World Cup

India's women's compound archery team clinched a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 4, with promising young archers like Prithika Pradeep and Kirti Sharma continuing to vie for individual and mixed team honours.

IMAGE: Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points India's women's compound team secured a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid.

The Indian trio, including Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Taniparthi, lost to Colombia in the final.

Teenager Prithika Pradeep was a standout performer for India and has advanced to the individual semi-final.

India is also vying for medals in the recurve section, with Kirti Sharma and Dhiraj Bommadevara in contention.

Colombia's Alejandra Usquiano delivered a flawless performance, contributing significantly to their team's victory.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi struggled to bring their A-game forward and were inconsistent at crucial moments as they lost 228-232 to a dominant Colombia in the women's compound team final, settling for the silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here on Saturday.

The silver medal opened India's account in the season-ending tournament, with the contingent now looking to add to their tally later in the day.

India's Medal Hopes Continue

Teenager Prithika has also advanced to the women's compound individual semifinal and needs one more win to complete a double.

India are also in contention for two medals in the recurve section, where another teenager, Kirti Sharma who made her World Cup debut lat month in Antalya, will also be eyeing a double.

She will partner India No. 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the recurve mixed team bronze-medal playoff and also needs one more win to secure another medal, having reaching the women's individual semifinal.

Colombia Dominates Compound Final

World No. 3 in women's compound team event, India, who had won gold at the season-opening Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Puebla, Mexico, in April, never really posed any threat to World No. 14 Colombia, who produced a resurgent display to clinch the title with authority.

The 17-year-old Prithika was India's standout performer, drilling six 10s, including two perfect ends.

But the biggest letdown was the dip in form of Indian stalwart Jyothi, who managed just three 10s from her eight arrows as India failed to give any fight.

For Colombia, on the other hand, Alejandra Usquiano was flawless, reeling off eight successive 10s to prove to be the difference between the two teams.

Even compound great, World No. 7 and former world champion Sara Lopez, had a relatively inconsistent outing, but Usquiano's brilliance ensured Colombia remained in control throughout.