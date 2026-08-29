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Indian Men's Hockey Team Ends World Cup Campaign In Eighth Place After Shoot-Out Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 29, 2026 00:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian men's hockey team concluded their FIH World Cup campaign in eighth place after a nail-biting 3-4 shoot-out loss to co-hosts Belgium following a 3-3 draw.

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's men's hockey team secured an eighth-place finish at the FIH World Cup.
  • The match against co-hosts Belgium ended in a 3-3 draw in regulation time.
  • Belgium won the shoot-out 4-3, clinching the victory.
  • Harmanpreet Singh scored two crucial goals for India during regulation play.
  • Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh scored in the penalty shoot-out for India.

The Indian men's hockey team went down 3-4 in a shoot-out to co-hosts Belgium after a thrilling draw in regulation time to finish their FIH World Cup campaign in eighth place here on Friday.

Match Highlights

Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek found the net in the penalty shoot out but it was not enough as Belgium prevailed after the two sides failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time. Abhishek had opened the scoring for India in regualtion time before Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace, while Roman Duvekot, Hugo Labouchere and Nicolas de Kerpel were on target for Belgium.

 

India started brightly, with Abhishek giving them the lead inside the first six minutes. However, Belgium struck twice within the space of a minute to turn the match around and take the lead. Harmanpreet restored parity in the 31st minute, but de Kerpel put Belgium ahead again early in the fourth quarter. India, however, refused to give up as Harmanpreet found the net in the dying seconds to make it 3-3 and force the match into a shoot-out. Belgium eventually held their nerve in the shoot-out to condemn India to an eighth-place finish.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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