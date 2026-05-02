India U17 Women's Team Suffers Defeat Against Australia

India's AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup campaign started with a 2-0 defeat against Australia, highlighting areas for improvement in the tournament.

Key Points India U17 Women's team lost 0-2 to Australia in their opening AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match.

Theodora Mouithys scored the first goal for Australia in the 25th minute.

An own goal by Abhista Basnett in the 59th minute extended Australia's lead.

Despite the loss, India's Young Tigresses showed resilience and attacking intent.

India will face Japan in their next match on May 5 in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

India began their AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup campaign with a 0-2 loss against Australia in Group B here on Saturday, marking their return to the competition after a 21-year gap.

Theodora Mouithys (25') and Abhista Basnett (own goal 59') scored for Australia at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.

Pamela Conti's Young Tigresses showed resilience and attacking intent throughout the contest, particularly in the second half, against a physically strong Australian side.

Australia's Dominance and India's Defensive Efforts

Australia enjoyed the better share of possession in the opening half and made their breakthrough in the 25th minute through Theodora Mouithys.

An own goal by Abhista Basnett in the second half doubled Australia's lead, but India responded with an energetic display, creating opportunities and maintaining their structure across the pitch.

Japan defeated Lebanon 13-0 in the other match of the group, which means India currently sit in third place. India will face Japan in their next match on May 5.

Key Moments and Player Performances

Australia asserted early control in India's opening match, enjoying sustained spells of possession and probing consistently in the final third. The Young Matildas looked to stretch the play through the flanks, with Abbie Puckett and Tehya Aspland making overlapping runs and delivering crosses into the box for Mouithys.

India, however, showed strong defensive organisation under pressure, with goalkeeper Munni particularly alert, rushing off her line to collect crosses and ease pressure on the backline.

Full-back Divyani Linda stood out in the early exchanges, producing a series of timely interceptions on the left and holding firm in her individual battle with Kaya Jugovic.

While Australia's compact defensive shape limited clear openings, India's intent to move forward remained evident.

Goals and Game-Changing Plays

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute. Claire Corbett intercepted a clearance from Munni and slid a precise pass into the box for Mouithys, who met it first time with a composed finish into the bottom-right corner. Munni stretched full length but was unable to keep out the well-placed effort.

Australia extended their lead in the 59th minute in unfortunate circumstances for the Young Tigresses. Abhista, attempting to clear a cross from the left, saw the ball deflect off her knee and loop over Munni into the net.