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India go down tamely to Kiwis in football friendly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto Updated: November 15, 2026 12:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's football team succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in a friendly on Sunday, a first-half onslaught by the home side exposing their defensive vulnerabilities.

India's football team

IMAGE: Action in the India-New Zealand football friendly in Christchurch on Sunday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points

  • India's football team suffered a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in a friendly match on Sunday.
  • All three goals were conceded in the first half, highlighting defensive frailties.
  • Finn Surman, James McGarry, and Chris Wood scored for New Zealand.
  • India improved defensively in the second half but could not score.

India suffered a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in a football friendly in Christchurch on Sunday, conceding all three goals in the first half.

Finn Surman, James McGarry and skipper Chris Wood scored once each in the opening half as India's defensive frailties were exposed by the hosts.

 

New Zealand took the lead in the 22nd minute through Surman. A corner from the left by Callum McCowatt found the defender unmarked inside the box, and his header took a deflection off Akash Mishra before finding the back of the net.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 40th minute when McGarry unleashed a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that beat the Indian goalkeeper.

New Zealand made it 3-0 soon after as Wood, set up by Jesse Randall, found himself in the right position to finish and give the hosts a commanding advantage.

India tightened their defence after the break and looked more organised, but failed to find a way past the New Zealand backline as the hosts comfortably held on to their three-goal lead.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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