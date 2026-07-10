Women's Hockey Squad Announced For Asian Games With Olympic Dream

India's women's hockey team has unveiled its 20-member squad for the Asian Games, led by captain Salima Tete, with the crucial goal of winning gold to secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points India announces 20-member women's hockey squad for Asian Games.

Squad aims for gold medal to qualify for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Salima Tete to captain the team, fresh off FIH Nations Cup triumph.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne highlights balance of junior and experienced players.

Squad includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi, with minor changes in strike force.

India on Friday announced a tried-and-tested women's hockey squad for this year's Asian Games with just a couple of changes to the strike force that helped the side regain its place in the FIH Pro League recently. The 20-member squad, to be led by regular skipper Salima Tete, will be aiming to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by winning a gold at the 20th Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. Salima will continue to captain the side, having led the team to FIH Nations Cup triumph in New Zealand last month, which ensured that it spent only season in the relegated zone.

Coach's Perspective On Squad Selection

"We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other," said India's chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne, sharing his thoughts on the squad announced here on Friday.

Veteran Savita, who recently received the Padma Shri award, and Bichu Devi Kharibam have been named as the two goalkeepers in the squad. The defence comprises Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary and Jyoti, besides Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas, who made their senior debut during the FIH Nations Cup and were rewarded for their good performance in the tournament. The mid-field will manned by captain Salima along side Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng. The forward line features Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung.

Key Changes And Team Confidence

The only two changes from the FIH Nations Cup squad are Sonam and Annu, who were replaced by strikers Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung. "This group of players has shown that they have the right form and fitness in recent months. We are confident that this team is ready for the challenge at the Asian Games," Marijne added.

India squad for Asian Games:Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas.Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng.Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.