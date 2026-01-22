HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India keen to host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships

India keen to host 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 22:13 IST

x

Athletics

IMAGE: The Athletics Federation of India has recommended Bhubaneswar as the host city for the World Indoor Championships in 2028. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The AFI is keen to host the 2028 World Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar. 
  • A World Athletics team visited the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar. 
  • New Zealand had also expressed interest to host the 2028 World Indoor Championships. 
 

India is pitching in for two big-ticket global athletics events in 2028, with the national federation bidding to host the World Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar, besides the World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had already made the bid to host the 2028 World U20 Championships in Ahmedabad when World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe visited the country towards the end of 2024.

In the latest development, the AFI has also bid for the World Indoor Championships in 2028 at Bhubaneswar.

A two-member team from World Athletics visited the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The World Athletics Vice-President and former AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla and Odisha government officials were present during the inspection visit.

The World Athletics will announce the hosts of the 2028 and 2030 editions of Junior World Championships in March.

The host city of the World Indoor Championships is also likely to be announced in the same month.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had also expressed interest to host the 2028 World Indoor Championships.

 

“A World Athletics team was there in Bhubaneswar earlier this week in relation to the World Indoor Championships bid. They have also visited Ahmedabad to take stock of the facilities regarding India's bid for the 2028 World U20 Championships,” Sumariwalla said.

“It will be a tough bidding competition as other strong countries are also in the fray. But we are hopeful of getting both the global events (World Indoor and World U20),” he added.

Incidentally, the AFI has also made a bid for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar. The indoor facility is set to host India's maiden National Indoor Championships in March.

Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is also bidding to host the 2031 World (Senior) Athletics Championships as well as the 2036 Olympics.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz's fiery ton puts Mumbai on top
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz's fiery ton puts Mumbai on top
T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos5:57

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at MGNREGA Workers Convention1:03

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at...

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies0:29

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO