Indian Pickleball Teams Shine With Silver And Gold Medals At World Cup

Discover how India's pickleball contingent performed at the World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam, with the junior team securing fourth place, the kids' team winning silver, and individual players clinching gold and bronze medals.

Key Points India's junior pickleball team achieved a fourth-place finish at the World Cup in Vietnam.

The Indian kids' team secured a silver medal after a strong performance, beating Japan in the semi-finals.

Both the Open and Masters category Indian teams reached the quarter-finals, showing competitive spirit.

Purvansh Patel won a gold medal in the U18 boys' singles, highlighting individual excellence.

Veer Shah earned a bronze medal in the U14 boys' singles, adding to India's individual tally.

India's team campaign in the Pickleball World Cup ended with a fourth-place finish for the junior side and a silver for the kids' team, while the Open category team went down fighting to the USA in the quarterfinals in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Saturday.

The junior team, led by Arjun Singh and featuring Naomi Amalsadiwala, Aditya Singh, Diya Mattipati, Dev Shah, D.A. Raju and Purvansh Patel, lost a close battle to Vietnam to finish fourth.

India's Strong Showing In Team And Individual Events

The India kids' side, consisting of Veer Shah, Mahika Rathod, Praathnaa Motiani, Kaveer Mehta, Viransh Chopra, Charanya Selvanarayan and Maanasi Karthik, beat Japan 3-0 in the semifinal before losing to the USA in the final to settle for silver.

The Open India team bowed out against the USA 2-4 in a closely fought contest. The teams were tied at 2-2 halfway through the match, after which Katerina Stewart and Ronan Camron ran away with their singles matches to take the USA into the semifinals.

The Indian Masters team also bowed out in the quarterfinals against Vietnam in a deciding final battle after the teams were tied at 2-all.

Shakuntala Devi and Petulia Balaji earned India the first point of the tie, after which Vietnam won the next two ties. Bhushan Akut and Petulia Balaji won the fourth tie to put India into a decider, but Vietnam proved to be the better team in the final tie.

Meanwhile, Purvansh Patel and Veer Shah proved their mettle in the individual singles category, winning a gold in the U18 boys' singles and a bronze in the U14 boys' singles.